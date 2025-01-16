“How's he taking care of his body?”: Texas’ legendary QB Colts McCoy poses tough questions for Quinn Ewers’ successor Arch Manning

Arch Manning is set to take the starting quarterback role at Texas following the exit of Quinn Ewers. After leading the Longhorns’ offense for three seasons, Ewers declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday, handing the mantle to Manning, who has been a backup for two years.

Ahead of the highly anticipated season of Arch Manning being the starter, Texas quarterback legend Colt McCoy poses some questions as he takes the mantle. Without a doubt, leading the Longhorns offense in 2025 won't be an easy task and McCoy is sending out some wake-up calls.

“If you're Arch, and you're going into this offseason, how do you attack it?," McCoy asked on the 'Clean Pocket' podcast. “How do you prepare? What do you do? I think there's so much value in him being in the program over the last two years and getting to see a guy like Quinn Ewers on a day-to-day basis.

“What's his schedule like? What's he studying on Tuesdays? What's he looking at on Wednesdays? How's he taking care of his body? All those things, those lessons and hours spent in the building will play a big role for Arch as he moves forward to be the starter."

Colt McCoy gives Arch Manning QB advice

Having once played as Texas' starting quarterback, Colt McCoy is in a good position to offer necessary advice to Arch Manning ahead of the 2025 season. McCoy believes Manning needs to navigate the new role with much confidence and less pressure despite the expectations.

“For Arch, this is a great opportunity that he is walking into,” McCoy said. “Don't put too much pressure on yourself. Go out there and be you. Play to your strength.

“We're all different as quarterbacks, we all have an edge somehow and I think if Arch is smart, he'll figure out, ‘what's my edge? I know I can move, I know I'm athletic. I know I throw a great deep ball. I've got to sit back and learn this thing for a couple of years with Sark.’”

Arch Manning already showed Texas fans a glimpse of what he could do during the 2024 college football season. He appeared in 10 games this season, starting two of them when Quinn Ewers was out injured and his output in those games was fantastic.

Manning threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns during the season. He also showed brilliance on the ground with 108 rushing yards and four touchdowns. This shows he is ready to take the leadership of the offense.

