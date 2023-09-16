How to watch Alabama vs. South Florida? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

The Alabama Crimson Tide began their 2023 college football season on a good note with a 56-7 blowout over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. However, Week 2 didn’t go as planned for Alabama as they fell to a 34-24 defeat to the Texas Longhorns. They will be looking to get back on track in Week 3 in a matchup against South Florida Bulls.

South Florida has also had a somewhat mixed season so far. The Bulls started the 2023 season with their heads bowed in a 41-24 crushing defeat to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. However, they got back on their feet in Week 2 as they emerged victorious over the Florida A&M Rattlers in a 38-24 win.

Both teams are going into this matchup with points to prove. The Crimson Tide need to re-establish their dominance as they continue their hunt for the SEC and national championship titles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

On the other hand, the Bulls will be looking to extend their winning streak and attempt an upset against the Tide.

Below is all you need to know about the upcoming game:

What channel is Alabama vs. South Florida on?

Viewers can watch the Week 3 matchup between the Crimson Tide and the South Florida Bulls on ABC. The game can also be live-streamed on fuboTV. The platform offers a free 7-day trial for new users.

Venue and date of Alabama vs. South Florida

The Crimson Tide will be on the road to Tampa, Florida, where they’ll face the Bulls at the Raymond James Stadium. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 16.

The South Florida Bulls will be led in offense by redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown. However, the Bulls will hope Brown improves his throwing game, as he’s been sacked 11 times over the last two games. However, what the quarterback lacks in air, he makes up for on foot. He’s rushed for four touchdowns this season as the Bulls rank 11th in rushing offense.

There are reports of a change in Alabama’s offense lineup as Jalen Milroe is expected to make way for Tyler Buchner as the starting quarterback. This change is coming following the Tide’s loss to Texas last weekend and Nick Saban’s comments about putting the right players in the right spots.