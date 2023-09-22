How to watch the Arizona vs. Stanford game? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 23 | College Football Week 4

Week 4 of the 2023 college football season will see the Arizona Wildcats face the Stanford Cardinal on the gridiron. The game sets the tone for another interesting game from the Pac-12 Conference.

The Arizona Wildcats have managed to secure two wins out of the three games they've played so far this season. They began their 2023 campaign with a comfortable 38-3 win over Northern Arizona but succumbed to a week 2 defeat at the hands of Mississippi State. However, last week, they were able to recuperate and clinch a win over UTEP. Can they secure another win in week 4?

On the other hand, the Stanford Cardinal has not enjoyed the same success as Arizona so far. They won their season opener against Hawaii. But that was the only win they could record so far, as they lost back-to-back in the past two weeks against USC and Sacramento State. Will they break this losing curse going against Arizona?

Here is everything you need to gear up for the Arizona vs. Stanford game of week 4.

What channel is Arizona vs. Stanford on?

The Arizona vs. Stanford game will be available on the SEC Networks. This will be available on various network providers such as Sling TV, Cox, Dish and others. Apart from this, the live stream of the game will also be available on the FuboTV app.

When and where are the Arizona Wildcats and Stanford Cardinal playing?

The Arizona vs. Stanford game is scheduled to be played on September 23. It will be held at the Stanford Stadium in California, home of the Stanford Cardinal.

Arizona vs. Stanford start time

The Arizona vs. Stanford game is slated to begin in the evening. It is slated to kick off at around 7 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Arizona Wildcats?

Jayden de Laura is the starting QB for Arizona against Stanford. He transferred from Washington State after the 2021 campaign and was named as the QB1 for Arizona last season. He went on to record 3,685 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns.

Jayden de Laura has been performing well so far in his second year as the starting QB for the Wildcats. He has accumulated 912 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns in three games.

Who will be the starting QB for the Stanford Cardinal?

Stanford coach Troy Taylor stated recently that he will be continuously rotating the starting QB job between Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson. Daniels shared time on the field with Lamson during their games against USC and Sacramento State. He played throughout the whole game during their season opener against Hawaii.

So far, Ashton Daniels has recorded 336 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns. Whereas Justin Lamson has put up 259 passing yards in the two games he played, but is yet to make a touchdown pass.

