How to watch Auburn vs California game today? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

In an exciting game lined up for week 2 of the 2023 college football season, the Auburn Tigers are going against the California Golden Bears. Both teams have emerged victorious in their season opener and will be looking to extend their winning streak.

Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin after a 5-7 losing record last season. Following his exit, Cadillac Williams was named the interim HC before Hugh Freeze joined the program for their 2023 campaign. He had kicked off his debut season with the Tigers by defeating the UMass Minutemen with a massive 59-14 scoreline.

The Golden Bears did not enjoy much success last season either, as they could only record a 4-8 campaign. They are led by Justin Wilcox, who has been at the helm since 2017. In the first game of the 2023 campaign, they emerged victorious against the North Texas Mean Green, with a scoreline of 21-58.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the Auburn vs. California game of Week 2.

What channel is Auburn vs. California on today?

TV viewers can tune into the game on ESPN. The live streaming option is available on FuboTV, where they can avail a 7-day free trial.

Where are the Auburn Tigers and the California Golden Bears playing?

The game takes place at the California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Auburn vs. California start time

The Auburn vs. California game is slated to be played on Saturday, September 9. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Auburn Tigers?

Payton Thorne will be the starting QB going into Week 2 against California. Thorne recently transferred from Michigan State. In the season opener against UMass, the quarterback put up a scintillating. He recorded 141 passing yards with one touchdown.

Auburn Thorne Football

Apart from Thorne, Robby Ashford also put on a show later in the game. He recorded three rushing touchdowns despite passing for just three yards. Thus, coach Freeze has a reliable QB in the form of Ashford to step up in the absence of Payton Thorne.

Who will be the starting QB for the California Golden Bears?

Sam Jackson V had been named the starting QB of the team going into Week 1 of the 2023 season. The quarterback transferred from the TCU Horned Frogs for this season and is expected to shoulder the responsibility of being QB1 on the roster.

Cal UNT Football

Jackson's debut was against North Texas, and he recorded 33 passing yards and one TD.

Also read:

Auburn vs California Prediction & Betting Tips-September 9| College Football Week 2