How to watch the California vs Washington game? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 23 | College Football Week 4

Week four of the 2023 college football season is going to witness the California Golden Bears clash with the Washington Huskies in a thrilling Pac-12 conference game on Saturday, September 23.

California has won two of the three games they have played so far. They began their 2023 campaign by securing a 58-21 win against North Texas. However, week 2 saw them fall short against the Auburn Tigers, losing the game by a close 10-14 score. But they recuperated to emerge victorious once again in week 3 against Idaho.

On the other hand, the Washington Huskies remain undefeated going into week 4. Last season, they finished with an impressive 11-2 campaign and were crowned as the Alamo Bowl champions. They are again seen as favorites to advance to the college football playoffs this season. The Huskies have played against Boise State, Tulsa, and Michigan State so far, and in each of these games, they went on to secure wins without much trouble.

Here is everything you need to gear up for the California vs Washington game of week 4.

What channel is the California vs Washington game?

The California vs Washington game will be broadcast on television. Fans can catch all the actions of the game on the ESPN channel. Apart from this, the live stream of the game will also be available on the FuboTV app or ESPN Watch.

When and where are the California Golden Bears and the Washington Huskies playing?

The California vs Washington game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, September 23. It will take place at the Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, which is the home ground of the Washington Huskies and is located in Seattle.

California vs Washington start time

The California vs Washington game is slated to be played at night. It is expected to kick off at around 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT).

Who will be the starting QB for the California Golden Bears?

The starting quarterback for California in week 4 is still uncertain. However, it is expected to be either Sam Jackson V or Ben Finley. They both have shared time on the field this season and have played in all three games, with Jackson V starting two games and Finley starting his first game during their loss at the hands of Auburn. So far, Sam Jackson V has recorded 270 passing yards, with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

Who will be the starting QB against Washington?

On the other hand, Ben Finley, who transferred from North Carolina State, has accumulated 326 passing yards, with one passing touchdown and one INT.

Who will be the starting QB for the Washington Huskies?

Michael Penix Jr. will be the starting QB for the Washington Huskies. He had transferred from Indiana in December 2021 and had been the starting quarterback for the team last year as well. His debut season for Washington made him one of the highly touted quarterbacks in college football, recording 4,641 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns.

This season so far, Michael Penix Jr. has accumulated 1,332 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns. The Huskies will expect him to continue this dominant performance against California on the weekend.

