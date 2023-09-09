Clemson Tigers is set to face CSU in Week 2 of the CFB season 2023. This is another opportunity for Clemson after Duke scored a stunning upset against them.

The gameday for Clemson's redemption is set for Sept. 09, 2023. The face-off between Clemson Tigers and Charleston Southern shall commence at 2:15 p.m. The match will be hosted by Memorial Stadium and will be brought to the TV screens by ACC Network.

The electrifying clash between Clemson Tigers and CSU shall be streamed via ESPN and ESPN app. The dynamic trio of Drew Carter, Dustin Fox, and Alex Chappell shall attempt to fire up the game broadcast. Additionally, live updates will be available on 105.5 FM, including Satellite radio options like SiriusXM 104 or 193.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Clemson Tigers vs. Charleston: Southern Stars to Watch

1. Antonio Williams- Quarterback Klubnik's go-to wide receiver, Williams is capable of great precision. On Monday, he scored seven receptions for 56 yards and is expected to go big to achieve the crucial victory.

Expand Tweet

2. JD Moore- Charleston Southern Running Back rushed for 105 yards against North Greenville in the season opener. The five punt returns for 55 yards present a threat for the Tigers.

Expand Tweet

3. T.J. Parker- DE Parker is a great prospect for Clemson's redemption. Two tackles and two quarterback pressures against Duke established him as a promising freshman.

Expand Tweet

4. Laron Davis- The Charleston DL has displayed powerful skills for CSU and his early-season performance can be Clemson's nightmare.

Expand Tweet

5. Cade Klubnik- The Clemson Tigers QB is expected to take a starting role, especially after an astonishing loss for the Tigers in Week 1.

Expand Tweet

The match is crucial for Clemson football since their loss to the unranked Duke in the season opener. Adding to the intrigue of the clash, Tigers Paul Tyson, Christopher Vizzina and Hunter Helms need to grab the helm.

On the contrary, it is an opportunity for Charleston Southern to secure a massive win against Clemson in their home ground.