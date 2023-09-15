One of the biggest games of Week 3 is the clash between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams in the latest edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Deion Sanders has completely changed the fortunes of the Buffaloes in his debut season as their coach. After a dismal 1-11 campaign in 2022, a newly revamped Colorado team has gone on to clinch two straight wins in the 2023 season so far. In their season opener, they defeated last year's national championship runners-up, the TCU Horned Frogs. In Week 2, in his first home game, Coach Prime led the team to victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

On the other hand, the Colorado State Rams have not enjoyed the same success as their in-state rivals. They succumbed in their season opener against Washington State, who secured a 24-50 win. Now, coach Jay Norvell has a challenging task at hand if they want to secure their first win of the new campaign.

Below is all the information for the Week 3 game between Colorado and Colorado State.

What channel is Colorado vs. Colorado State on?

The Rocky Mountain Showdown will be broadcast on the ESPN channel. It can also be live-streamed on the FuboTV app.

When and where are the Buffaloes and the Rams playing?

The matchup is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 16. It will be played at the Folsom Field, Boulder, the home ground of the Buffaloes.

Colorado vs. Colorado State start time

The contest between Colorado and Colorado State will kick off at 10 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Colorado Buffaloes?

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, will continue his stint as the starting QB heading into Week 3. Shedeur transferred from Jackson State when his father joined Colorado.

In his first two games for Colorado, Shedeur has already recorded an incredible 903 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. If he continues to perform at this level, then he is set to be one of the contenders for the Heisman Trophy this year.

Who will be the starting QB for the Colorado State Rams?

After Clay Millen struggled during their season opener against Washington State, redshirt freshman Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was named the starting QB for Week 3. Nicolosi was a backup last season and played in only three games for the Colorado State.

Brayden put up 210 passing yards and two passing touchdowns after replacing Millen in the game against Washington State.