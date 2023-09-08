How to watch Colorado vs Nebraska game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

Colorado vs. Nebraska is one of the bigger games scheduled for the tail end of Week 2. The Buffaloes look to continue winning against the Cornhuskers in an age-old rivalry game. Deion Sanders even calls the game "personal," which should say everything you need to know about the stakes.

Here's all you need to know to catch one of the most anticipated games of the year live.

What channel is Colorado vs. Nebraska on today?

The matchup will be live on FOX. The live streaming option is available on FuboTV, which can be availed with a 7-day free trial.

When and where are Colorado vs. Nebraska playing?

Date and time: September 9, Saturday, 12 P.M. E.T.

Stadium: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

Broadcast team Unconfirmed for the specific game

Colorado vs. Nebraska start time

The game is set for a 12 P.M. E.T. noon kickoff.

Who will be the starting QB for Colorado against Nebraska?

As expected, Colorado's starting QB will be their star, Shedeur Sanders. Coach Prime will have an already record-holding QB at the helm of his offense, with Shedeur passing for a Buffaloes record of 510 yards in his season debut. He shared his thoughts on the rivalry game, stating it to CBS Sports:

"Colorado, we don't like Nebraska. That's just what it is. We've just got to focus on that, 'ok cool, we don't like Nebraska.' But that's not really going to change the preparation or anything like that. We prepare like nobody likes us, because we know we're going to get everybody's best game. It's just another thing on top, just a little bit more motivation."

Who will be the starting QB for Nebraska against Colorado?

Jeff Sims is expected to lead the team's offense against the Buffs. Some analysts predict the Cornhuskers to earn their first victory of the season if Sims brings about his A-game. Despite Nebraska's opening loss to Minnesota, the quarterback still tallied 133 total yards (114 passing and 19 rushing), alongside a decent 57.9% CMP.

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Nebraska coaching staff must also bank on excellent performances from RBs Gabe Ervin Jr., Anthony Grant, and Rahmir Johnson if they want to come out of Boulder with a win. Colorado's defense is not ironclad, meaning the Cornhuskers will have many opportunities to make plays on offense.