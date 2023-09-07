Nebraska football coaching staff: Analyzing the locker room of Cornhuskers ahead of marquee Week 2 matchup at Colorado

The Nebraska football coaching staff has a lot of work to do ahead of the rivalry matchup with Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes in Week 2, it's safe to say. But what kind of quality do they have in the locker room ahead of their visit to Boulder?

Here's a look at the folks Matt Rhule has when the Cornhuskers visit the No. 22 Buffs on Saturday. Will they be able to make things interesting in this renewal of the two programs' age-old rivalry?

Head coach: Matt Rhule

Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule leads the coaching staff into a road game that, oddly, has its odds in favor of his team. Rhule is the 31st head coach in Nebraska history, bringing with him 10 years of coaching experience in both the college and pro levels. Rhule was the former head tactician for Baylor and Temple, as well as the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

However, his coaching record at the two levels doesn't bode well. Rhule has a 47-43 record in college football and 11-27 in the NFL.

Offensive coordinator: Marcus Satterfield

Satterfield is the former OC for the South Carolina Gamecocks for 2021 and 2022. But he also has spent time with Rhule, being with his teams at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers. He has 24 years of total experience, which includes a run as the head coach of Tennessee Tech in 2016 and 2017.

Defensive coordinator: Tony White

Tony White is in his first season with Nebraska. He spent time with Power Five teams Syracuse, UCLA and Arizona State. He also worked at San Diego State.

Special teams coordinator: Ed Foley

Foley has the most extensive experience out of any member of the Nebraska staff, boasting over three decades under his belt. While he's in his first season as special teams coordinator in Lincoln, he has worked with Rhule for 11 seasons. He also worked at Temple.

Running backs coach: E.J. Barthel

Also in his first season with Nebraska, E.J. Barthel comes from a recruiting and player development background. He has experience working in the Big Ten with Penn State and Rutgers, as well as in the NFL, where he coached for two seasons. Barthel helped the UConn Huskies RBs average almost 200 rushing yards per game last season (via KETV).

Wide receivers coach: Garrett McGuire

An offensive assistant for the Carolina Panthers last year, McGuire also played under Rhule at Baylor. He comes from a football background as well, with his father, Joey, being the current coach of the Texas Tech Raiders.

Offensive line coach: Donovan Raiola

In his second season as the O-line coach for Nebraska, Raiola comes from a pro football background. He spent four years as the O-line coach for the NFL's Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021.

Defensive line coach: Terrance Knighton

A third-round pick in the 2009 NFL draft, Terrance Knighton served as the assistant D-Line coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and 2022. He's also a bonafide NFL vet, having played over 100 games in his pro career.

Linebackers coach: Rob Dvoracek

Dvoracek formerly played linebacker for the Temple Owls from 2012 to 2013. He also has seven years of total coaching experience.

Secondary coach: Evan Cooper

Cooper has spent the last 10 years as part of Rhule's coaching staffs. He also used to play for Rhule at Temple, eventually becoming the recruiting coordinator for Baylor in 2019, helping the school land multiple top-35 ranked classes.

Strength and conditioning coach: Corey Campbell

Like many on this list, Corey Campbell was part of the Carolina Panthers coaching staff. He also has coaching experience at Baylor, Purdue and Cincinnati.