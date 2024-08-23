The 2024 college football season is set to begin on Saturday, August 24 for Week 0. The final game of the week is Delaware State going on the road to play Hawaii.

Delaware State went 1-10 including going 0-5 in MEAC play. The Hornets started the year 0-4 and ended the year on a six-game losing streak.

Hawaii, meanwhile, went 5-8 last season, while the school had notable wins over Nevada, the Air Force, and Colorado State.

How to watch Delaware State vs Hawaii?

The Delaware State vs. Hawaii Week 0 game will be shown on Spectrum Pay Per View / Team1Sports.

The game is set for Saturday, August 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET at T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Delaware State's 2024 football schedule

Delaware State's 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

Week 0: @ Hawaii, Aug. 24

Week 1: @ Sacred Heart, Aug. 31

Week 2: Bye

Week 3: vs Wagner, Sept. 14

Week 4: vs Richmond, Sept. 21

Week 5: @ Campbell, Sept. 28

Week 6: vs St. Francis, Oct. 5

Week 7: @ Robert Morris, Oct. 12

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: @ South Carolina State, Oct. 26

Week 10: @ Howard, Nov. 2

Week 11: vs Morgan State, Nov. 9

Week 12: @ Norfolk State, Nov. 16

Week 13: vs North Carolina Central

Week 14: Bye

Hawaii 2024 football schedule

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

Week 0: vs Delaware State, Aug. 24

Week 1: vs UCLA, Aug. 31

Week 2: Bye

Week 3: @ Sam Houston, Sept. 14

Week 4: vs Northern Iowa, Sept. 21

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: @ San Diego State, Oct. 5

Week 7: vs Boise State, Oct. 12

Week 8: @ Washington State, Oct. 19

Week 9: vs Nevada, Oct. 26

Week 10: @ Fresno State, Nov. 2

Week 11: vs UNLV, Nov. 9

Week 12: @ Utah State, Nov. 16

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: vs New Mexico, Nov. 30

Who will be Delaware State's starting quarterback against Hawaii?

Delaware State will be starting redshirt sophomore Marqui Adams. Adams is entering his third season at Delaware State.

Last season, Adams went 110-for-184 for 1,452 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

Who will be Hawaii's starting quarterback against Delaware State?

Hawaii will be starting Brayden Schager at quarterback in Week 0.

Schager is entering his fourth year at Hawaii and last season, he went 332-for-525 for 3,542 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

