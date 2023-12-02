The Florida State vs Louisville game this weekend will be the deciding factor in who emerges as the champions of the ACC conference this season. It will be an interesting game that CFB fans will be waiting for with anticipation.

The Florida State Seminoles remained unbeaten this season and have put up an incredible 12-0 campaign (8-0 in the ACC). They defeated the Florida Gators 24-15 in week 13 despite the injury that Jordan Travis suffered against North Alabama, which ultimately brought an end to his season.

On the other hand, the Louisville Cardinals lost two games this regular season, recording a 10-2 campaign (7-1 in the ACC). Week 13 saw them lose to the Kentucky Wildcats 26-13 in a high-octane game.

What channel is Florida State vs Louisville?

The Florida State vs. Louisville game will be broadcast live on television. Fans can catch all the action by tuning into the ABC Network. Apart from this, there are also live streaming options available for the game.

Florida State vs Louisville Live Stream details

Fans can watch the live stream of the game by taking up the Orange & Blue subscription plan on Sling TV. It is available with an introductory offer of $27.5 for the first month, after which you will have to pay a monthly charge of $55 per month.

Apart from this, fans can also get the Fubo TV app, which offers a seven-day free trial. After the trial, you'll need to get the Pro Plan to access ABC Network.

What time is the ACC Championship Game?

The Florida State vs Louisville ACC championship game is slated to kick off at around 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 2. It is scheduled to be hosted at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

Who will be the starting QB for the Florida State Seminoles against the Louisville Cardinals?

With starting QB Jordan Travis out following an injury, backup QB Tate Rodemaker will be the QB1 for the ACC Championship game. Rodemaker came in after Travis's injury and led them to a win against Florida. Despite rumors that he will be out of the game because of a concussion, he remains the hope for the Seminoles.

Who will be the starting QB for the Louisville Cardinals against Florida State?

The Cardinals will have senior QB Jack Plummer as their QB1 for the ACC Championship game. Plummer was named as the starting QB after transferring from California this season and has put up 2,952 passing yards and 21 TD passes with 11 interceptions. Can he lead the Cardinals to a conference title in this final year of college football?