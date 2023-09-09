How to watch Furman vs. South Carolina game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The South Carolina Gamecocks started their season in the worst possible fashion losing 31-17 against the North Carolina Tar Heels in a game where they were seen as slight favorites.

The Furman Paladins on the other hand began their season with a 45-10 blowout win against Tennessee Tech last week, a result that will put the Gamecocks on alert even though they're still considered favorites for this game.

The Paladins had a 10-3 record overall and a 7-1 SoCon conference record last season. Notably, the last time they beat an FBS team was in 2015 when they beat the UCF Knights 16-15.

The Paladins have played the Gamecocks twice before, losing on both occasions with the most recent being a 41-10 blowout loss in 2014.

The Gamecocks had a respectable 8-5 record last season and this game is expected to be a blowout win for them despite their Week 1 loss.

What channel is Furman vs. South Carolina on today?

The game will not have a live television broadcast but it will be streamed on SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.

When and where are Furman and South Carolina playing?

The game between the Paladins and the Gamecocks is scheduled to be played on Saturday, September 9 at the Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia.

Furman vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Saturday, Sept. 9 Time: 7:30 P.M. ET

Who will be the starting QB for Furman against South Carolina?

Tyler Huff will start at quarterback for the Paladins against the Gamecocks. He passed for 172 yards and rushed for 42 yards in the Paladins' blowout win against Tennessee Tech and sounded confident ahead of Week 2:

“They are not unbeatable by any means, especially from what we have been watching on film,” Huff said. “It is a tall task for sure, but something we can definitely manage. We are all excited to go prove that.”

Who will be the starting QB for South Carolina against Furman?

Spencer Rattler returned to Columbia for his final season and will lead the Gamecocks in the game against the Paladins.

After getting sacked 9 times in the game against the Tar Heels, Rattler took some blame for the Gamecocks' performance:

“Few of those will be on me, but we will clean some stuff up, up front, and figure that out. It is still a work in progress. You can get upset, but those guys were in a tough position. They work their butts off, and they are up there trying.”

In a game that they are expected to win, the Gamecocks and Rattler will seek to make a statement against the Paladins.