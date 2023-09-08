How to watch Grambling vs LSU game on today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

Week 2 of the 2023 college football season is going to see the LSU Tigers go against the Grambling State Tigers. Both these teams have begun their season with losses. So now, it is an opportunity for both LSU and Grambling to secure their first win of the 2023 season.

The LSU Tigers faced Florida State in their season opener against Florida State. And they lost that game with a scoreline of 45-24. The Seminoles were a better team on the field, as the Florida State defense was sharp and on their toes to keep a check on LSU QB Jayden Daniels and apply pressure on him, resulting in him making mistakes.

After winning the SEC West championship last year, LSU will have to make a comeback if the want to continue down the same path in 2023 as well.

As for the Grambling State Tigers, they faced the Hampton Pirates in their first game of the season. Although it was a close game, Hampton came out on top, securing a 35-31 win against Grambling. Now, second-year coach Hue Jackson will need his team to pull up their socks if they want to maintain the status that they have in the HBCU program.

Here is everything you need to know about the Grambling vs. LSU game of week 2.

What channel is Grambling vs LSU on Today?

The Grambling vs. LSU game will be a stream-only game. This means that it will not be broadcast on television. So, fans can catch all the actions of the game either on ESPN+ or the FuboTv app.

When and where are the Grambling State Tigers and the LSU Tigers playing?

Grambling is going against LSU on September 9. The game is scheduled to be played at the Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It is the home ground of the LSU Tigers.

Grambling vs. LSU start time

The Grambling vs LSU game is set to kick off late in the evening of September 9. It is slated to start at around 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Grambling State Tigers?

The Grambling State Tigers are going to go on with Myles Crawley as their QB1 for the game against LSU. Prior to Grambling, Crawley played for Alabama since 2019. He saw time in 19 games overall during his stint there, where he racked up 1,240 passing yards and 9 passing TDs. He then joined Grambling in December last year, before making his debut against Hampton in the 2023 season opener.

Grambling Hampton Football

In his first game for the Grambling State Tigers, Crawley recorded 311 passing yards and two passing TDs. Given the experience he has on the field, Crawley is the favorite to be the starting QB against LSU.

Who will be the starting QB for the LSU Tigers?

For LSU, Jayden Daniels was named as the starter against Florida State. He was also QB1 during the 2022 season when he transferred from the Arizona State Sun Devils. In Arizona State, Daniels spent three seasons. And in his debut season for LSU last year, we saw him record 2,913 passing yards and 17 passing TDs.

LSU Florida St Football

For this season, in their opener against Florida State, Jayden Daniels racked up 347 passing yards, one passing TD, and one interception. So Daniels will have to put in some extra effort against Grambling if he wants to stay as the starting QB on the team.

