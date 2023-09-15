How to watch Iowa State vs. Ohio? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

The Ohio Bobcats face the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 3 of the 2023 college football season.

The Bobcats began their 2023 campaign with a Week 0 loss at the hands of the San Diego State Aztecs. But after a dismal start, Coach Tim Albin and his team secured two straight victories against the LIU Sharks and the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Iowa State kicked off the new season by dismantling Northern Iowa with a 30-9 final score. But in Week 2, they suffered a defeat against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Coach Matt Campbell will head into the upcoming game, hoping they can secure the second win.

Here is everything you need to know about the Iowa State vs. Ohio game of Week 3.

What channel is Iowa State vs. Ohio?

The game is set to broadcast on the ESPNU channel. The live stream will be available on the FuboTV app.

When and where are Iowa State and Ohio playing?

The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, September 16. It will be played at the Frank Solich Field at Paden Stadium, the home of the Ohio Bobcats.

Iowa State vs. Ohio start time

The Week 3 matchup between Iowa State and Ohio is slated to kick off at 12:00 pm ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Ohio Bobcats?

Kurtis Rourke will be the starting quarterback for the Ohio Bobcats heading into Week 3. Rourke began his journey with Ohio back in 2019. After finishing his debut season as a redshirt, he was named QB1 of the team in the 2022 season. Rouke put up an impressive performance last year, recording 3,256 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns, earning him the Vern Smith Leadership Award for MAC Player of the Year.

Kurtis also started the first two games for Ohio in their 2023 campaign. Heading into Week 3, he has secured 278 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

Who will be the starting QB for the Iowa State Cyclones?

Iowa State are going into Week 3 without their starting QB, Hunter Dekkers, who was recently involved in a gambling scandal. Thus, Rocco Becht will take over the starting role against the Ohio Bobcats.

Becht, who is in his second year at Iowa State, started the season's first two games. He has accumulated 316 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in those games.