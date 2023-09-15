How to watch Kansas State vs. Missouri game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, college football week 3

Week 3 of college football will showcase an exciting and high-octane game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Missouri Tigers on the gridiron. Both teams have had a strong start to their 2023 season. Week 3's clash will mark the first loss for either of the two in their campaign.

The Wildcats have started their 2023 campaign on a strong note. Their season opener saw them shut down Southeast Missouri State 45-0. In week 2, Kansas once again emerged as the better team against Troy and secured the win with a 42-13 scoreline.

On the other hand, the Tigers are also heading into week 3 undefeated. Their first two games of the season were against South Dakota and Middle Tennessee. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his team performed well to emerge victorious in both games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here is all that you need to know for week 3's Kansas State vs. Missouri game.

What channel is Kansas State vs. Missouri on?

The Kansas vs. Missouri game can be enjoyed by fans on their televisions. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network and streamed live on ESPN+ and the FuboTV app.

When and where will the Kansas State Wildcats and the Missouri Tigers be playing?

The Wildcats will face Missouri on September 16 at the Falurot Field at Memorial Stadium, the home ground of the Missouri Tigers, Columbia, Missouri.

Kansas State vs. Missouri start time

The match between Kansas and Missouri is expected to kick off at noon ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Kansas State Wildcats?

The Wildcats are putting their faith in quarterback Will Howard as the starter on the roster. Howard joined Kansas State as an early admission in 2020 and debuted in college football as a backup quarterback. Last season, he was asked to step up when then QB1 Ardian Martinez went down with an injury. He played seven games for the Wildcats in 2022 and recorded 1,633 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns.

Troy Kansas State Football

Will entered the 2023 campaign by becoming the preferred starting QB for Kansas State. The first two games of the season saw him rack up 547 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

Who will be the starting QB for the Missouri Tigers?

Brady Cook is the starting quarterback for the Tigers. He was also the QB1 for the team last season, where he started in all 13 games. Cook went on to put up 2,739 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns altogether in their 2022 campaign.

Middle Tennessee Missouri Football

Brady took up the starting quarterback job this season as well in the first two games against South Dakota and Middle Tennessee. Cook already has racked up 376 passing yards and three passing touchdowns with zero interceptions in the first two games. Will he go on to improve his performance for Missouri? Only time will tell.