How to watch McNeese State vs Florida game on today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

In an exciting matchup lined up for week 2 of the 2023 college football season, the Florida Gators go against the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday. Both teams have begun their 2023 campaign with losses. So it will be an opportunity for both Florida and McNeese State to record their first win of the season.

Last year, the Florida Gators ended their season with a 6-7 record. It was also the debut of coach Billy Napier, who replaced Dan Mullen. However, Napier has not had a great start to his second year at the helm, succumbing to the Utah Utes in his first game of 2023 in a disappointing 24-11 defeat.

Meanwhile, the McNeese State Cowboys had a losing season in 2022, recording only four wins and seven losses. It was also the debut of Gary Goff, who also suffered a 34-52 defeat in their 2023 season opener against the Tarleton State Texans.

Given below is all the information you need to watch the McNeese State vs Florida game of week 2.

What channel is McNeese State vs Florida on today?

Fans can enjoy all the action of the McNeese State vs Florida game on television. It will be broadcast on the ESPNU network. Moreover, you can also watch the live stream of the game on WatchESPN or YouTube TV.

When and where are the McNeese State Cowboys and the Florida Gators playing?

The McNeese State vs Florida game of week 2 is scheduled on Sept. 9. It will be played at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the home ground of the Florida Gatord, in Gainesville, Florida.

McNeese State vs Florida start time

The McNeese State vs Florida Game is slated to be played late in the evening and is expected to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the McNeese State Cowboys?

Quarterbacks Nate Glantz and Tre Simmons shared time on the field during their season-opening loss to Tarleton State. Both racked up a combined record of 189 passing yards, with Glantz getting more time and recording 166 yards.

Heading into their game against the Florida Gators, Nate Glantz might be the preferred quarterback once again. He will have Tre Simmons as the backup to step in on the gridiron when things don't look too good for Glantz.

Who will be the starting QB for the Florida Gators?

Following the departure of Anthony Richardson to the NFL this year, the Florida Gators have let Graham Mertz shoulder the responsibility of being the starting quarterback.

Mertz spent the last three seasons as the starting QB for the Wisconsin Badgers, before joining the Gators this spring. During his three-year stint as a starter in Wisconsin, Mertz recorded 5,332 passing yards and 38 passing TDs.

When he made his debut as a starter for the Florida Gators against Utah, Graham Mertz racked up 333 passing yards and one passing TD. The Gators will expect him to improve on that performance against McNeese State.