How to watch the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 23 | College Football Week 4

Week 4 of the 2023 college football season has an interesting game lined up. The Mississippi State Bulldogs are going to lock horns with the South Carolina Gamecocks in a thrilling matchup this weekend.

Mississippi State has won two of the three games they've played this season to establish a 2-1 record so far. They started their 2023 campaign on a high note, going on to defeat Southeastern Louisiana and Arizona. Their first defeat came in the week 3 clash with LSU, where the Tigers emerged victorious with a 41-14 score. Now, the Bulldogs will be looking forward to shrug off last weekend's loss and continue their winning ways.

On the other hand, the South Carolina Gamecocks have lost 2 of the three games they have played so far. Their only win came against Furman in week 2. Coach Zach Arnett and his team faced the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs in week 3, where they were defeated 24-14 by the back-to-back national champions. Now, the team will be looking forward to securing another win in week 4.

Given below is everything you need to gear up for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina game.

What channel is Mississippi State vs. South Carolina on?

The Mississippi State vs. South Carolina game will be broadcast on television. Fans can catch all the actions of this exciting week 4 matchup on the SEC Network. Apart from this, you can also watch the live stream of the game on the FuboTV app.

When and where are the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks playing?

The Mississippi State vs. South Carolina game is scheduled to be played on September 23. It will take place at the Williams Brice Stadium, the home turf of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina start time

The Mississippi State vs. South Carolina game is slated to kick off at around 7:30 p.m. ET in the evening.

Who will be the starting QB for the Mississippi State Bulldogs?

Will Rogers will continue being the starting QB for Mississippi State. He's been the starting quarterback of the team since 2021 and has been a reliable player on the offense. Last season saw Rogers accumulate 3,974 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

So far this season, the quarterback has recorded 492 passing yards and 5 passing touchdowns. However, he was unable to record any passing TD during their week 3 loss against LSU.

Who will be the starting QB for the South Carolina Gamecocks?

South Carolina is once again going with Spencer Rattler as their starting quarterback. Rattler transferred from Oklahoma in December 2021, after which he was awarded the QB1 spot with the Gamecocks for the 2022 season. He went on to start in all 13 games and recorded 3,012 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns in his South Carolina debut.

This season so far, Spencer Rattler has 954 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns. How will he perform against Mississippi State?

