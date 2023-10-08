How to watch the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - Oct. 7th | College Football Week 6

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have their second encounter with an ACC school, as they travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to face the Cardinals in Week 6 of college football. The Fighting Irish are currently ranked No. 10 in the nation, with their playoff hopes having been dented a bit after a Week 4 defeat against Ohio State.

Louisville, who are currently ranked No. 25 in the nation, entered the AP Poll for the first time in the season after Week 5. After Duke's defeat in Week 5, they became prime candidates to join Florida State in the ACC title game.

In Week 5, Notre Dame traveled to Durhman, South Carolina, as they faced the Duke Blue Devils. The Fighting Irish won a close encounter 21-14, as Audric Estime turned around the game in the last 30 seconds of the game. Duke's quarterback Riley Leonard went down with an injury to his right ankle in the last minutes of the game, and Irish signal-caller Sam Hartman was seen comforting him after the game.

Sam Hartman threw for 222 yards with no touchdown passes. Both scores for the Irish came through the running game of Audric Estime, who scored two touchdowns and recorded 81 rushing yards.

The Louisville Cardinals won a close affair with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as they prevailed 13-10. They won the clash with a 53-yard field goal in the last five minutes, in a game in which their quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 286 yards with one touchdown pass. He was hampered with two interceptions.

What channel is the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game on?

The game will be transmitted through ABC, which you can also stream on their app. You can also stream ABC on FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling Blue.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville start time

The game is set for Saturday, October 7th, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be played at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Who's the favorite?

The Cardinals are 6.5-point favorites in this game, which is probably given to the fact that they are undefeated in their season. Notre Dame does have the upper hand with their air raid offense and the experience of Sam Hartman.