The Oregon State Beavers will be facing the Washington State Cougars in an exciting game of the Pac-12 conference. Both of these teams are part of what remains in the Pac-12 following the conference realignment. And both of these teams are undefeated so far into the season.

The Oregon State Beavers so far have not had a lot of difficulties in their first three games of the 2023 campaign.

In their last two games against UC Davis and San Diego State, the Beavers managed to keep their opponents from scoring double digits. Now, they will be expecting to keep this momentum going when they face Washington State on the weekend.

On the other hand, the Washington State Cougars have also been dominant so far this campaign.

They managed to dismantle Colorado State and Northern Colorado, while their most difficult game so far was against Wisconsin in week 2, which they won 31-22. Now, they have an arduous task at hand and will need to pull up their socks if they don't want their winning streak to end.

Here is everything you need to know to gear up for the Oregon State vs Washington State game of week 4.

What channel is Oregon State vs Washington State on?

Fans can watch the Oregon State vs Washington State game on their television, as it will be broadcast live on the FOX Network. Apart from this, they can also watch the live stream of the game on the FuboTV app.

When and where are the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars playing?

The Oregon State vs. Washington State game is scheduled to be played on September 23. It will be held at Martin Stadium, the home ground of Washington State, which is located in Pullman.

Oregon State vs Washington State start time

The Oregon State vs. Washington State game is slated to kick off at around 7 p.m. ET in the evening.

Who will be the starting QB for the Oregon State Beavers?

DJ Uiagalelei is going to be the starting quarterback for Oregon State. He transferred from Clemson in December last year and has been the starting QB choice for this season so far.

DJ Uiagalelei has played in all three games this season for Oregon State. So far, he has put up 630 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. He has only given up two interceptions, which came during last week's game against San Diego State.

Who will be the starting QB for the Washington State Cougars?

Washington State has Cameron Ward as their starting QB for this season. Ward transferred from Incarnate World in January last year and took up the QB1 job immediately upon his arrival. He went on to record 3,231 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns in his debut season for Washington State.

Cameron Ward has been playing well so far this season as well. In three games, he has put up 986 passing yards and 9 passing touchdowns. Will he be able to maintain this momentum going into week 4?

