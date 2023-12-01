How to watch Oregon vs Washington Today in Pac-12 Championship Game - Time, Channel, TV schedule and live Stream, December 1, 2023 

The Oregon vs Washington game this week will be the deciding showdown for deciding who emerges as the Pac-12 Champion for the 2023 season. Both teams have had an incredible record in the regular season before heading to the championship game.

The Oregon Ducks finished their regular season with an 11-1 overall record (8-1 in the Pac 12). They dismantled Oregon State 31-7 in Week 13 to secure a six-game winning streak and end their regular season schedule.

However, Oregon's only loss of the season came at the hands of the Washington Huskies in the regular season. Can Dan Lanning finally find his revenge?

On the other hand, the Washington Huskies remained undefeated throughout the regular season and secured a 12-0 overall campaign (8-0 in the Pac 12). Week 13 saw them defeat rivals Washington State 24-21 thanks to a Grady Gross field goal in the fourth quarter.

This secured them a 12-game winning streak for the season as they will be looking forward to ending it with a championship win.

What channel is Oregon vs Washington today?

Fans can catch all the action of the Oregon vs Washington game from the comfort of their homes. It will be broadcast on television on the ABC Network. Furthermore, fans without cable TV package can watch the game through various livestream options.

Oregon vs Washington Live Stream details

The most affordable way to watch the Oregon vs Washington game is by taking the Orange & Blue plan of Sling TV which provides 46 channels. However, if you're just interested in the Pac-12 game, then you can opt for the Orange plan which just costs $40 per month with an introductory offer of $20 for the first month.

Apart from this, fans can also go with Fubo TV, which has a seven-day free trial. Other options include Hulu+Live TV and ESPN+.

What time is the Pac-12 championship game?

The Oregon vs Washington Pac-12 Championship game is slated to kick off at around 8 p.m. ET. It will be hosted at the Allegiant Stadium located in Las Vegas.

Who will be the starting QB for the Oregon Ducks against the Washington Huskies?

The Ducks will have their star QB Bo Nix on the field as their starting signal caller for the conference championship showdown.

Nix had an incredible run this regular season and put up 3,906 passing yards and 37 TD passes with just two interceptions. Can the 2023 Heisman favorite lead Oregon to the Pac-12 championship?

Who will be the starting QB for the Washington Huskies against the Oregon Ducks?

Without much surprise, the Huskies will have Michael Penix Jr as their starting QB for the most important game so far this season.

Penix Jr has been in the conversation as a Heisman candidate along with Bo Nix and has recorded 3,899 passing yards and 32 TD passes with eight INTs this campaign. Who will emerge victorious in this battle of star QBs?