How to watch the Rose Bowl Today? Time, Channel, TV schedule and live Stream

This year's Rose Bowl game will pit the Michigan Wolverines against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on Monday.

Michigan is ranked second in the country, has won the Big Ten, and is unbeaten. Alabama ranked third, lost to Texas early in the season but overcame the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game to win a playoff position.

Is the Rose Bowl on Regular TV?

The Rose Bowl will be played in Pasadena, California at Rose Bowl Stadium and will be on cable.

What Channel is the Rose Bowl Today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app or FUBO TV

What Time is the Rose Bowl Today?

The Rose Bowl will kick off at 2:00 pm Pacific time and 5:00 pm Eastern time.

Who will be the starting QB for Alabama Today?

Alabama’s starting quarterback is Jalen Milroe. He started slow in his first season as Alabama's starter but peaked at the end of the season. He led Alabama in a comeback victory against Auburn in the Iron Bowl with an amazing 4th down throw to the end zone to secure victory.

He also defeated the previous two-time National Champions Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game.

Who will be the starting QB for Michigan Today?

JJ McCarthy is the starting quarterback for Michigan. He is coming off his second season as a starter. He had a solid season with a completion percentage of 74.2. This will be his second appearance in the College Football Playoff. Michigan lost in an upset to TCU in last year's semi-final.

