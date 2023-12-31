Jim Harbaugh to Chargers gains momentum in football community as AFC powerhouse lures Michigan HC with new tactics

Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be going to the NFL for a couple of years, but it continues to gain momentum entering 2024.

Harbaugh is the current head coach of the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines, who are set to play the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on Monday in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Although Harbaugh is focused on the game, the coach has been linked to several NFL jobs, and the LA Chargers are reportedly interested in hiring him. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Chargers have put out "feelers" to check if the coach is interested in the role.

The Chargers fired Brandon Staley earlier this month and are casting a wide net to hire their new coach.

Ahead of the Rose Bowl, Jim Harbaugh was asked about the rumors of him being linked to the Chargers, and the coach altogether avoided the question.

“Such a one-track mind,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the way we’ve gone about things. It’s literally whatever day we’re in, looking to get the most out of it. Dominate the day. Then we’re going to sleep tonight, and wake up tomorrow and see if we can’t dominate that day. It’s a single-minded group.

“It’s very focused on just taking care of business today and see if we can’t do the same tomorrow.”

Whether or not Harbaugh is interested in the Chargers head coaching job is unknown at this time.

Jim Harbaugh weighing contract extension from Michigan

Harbaugh reportedly has a contract offer from Michigan

Although Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the LA Chargers coaching job, he reportedly has a contract extension offer from the Michigan Wolverines.

Harbaugh's contract proposal is for 10 years and $125 million, which would eclipse Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's $115 million contract, the biggest in college football history. According to reports, there is also a shorter-term deal worth $11 million per season.

But, as per the NFL Network, the extension would preclude him from pursuing an NFL job for the 2024 season, which, in turn, would rule him out of the Chargers job.

Although Jim Harbaugh does have a contract extension from Michigan on the table, ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes Harbaugh will be off to the NFL in 2024.

“I think he needs to prove he can win a big game, but I don’t think he’s that concerned about it. I think he’s probably the loosest he’s ever been because he’s leaving,” Finebaum said on SEC Now Saturday. “This isn’t a mystery. Jim Harbaugh will not be there either Tuesday or the following Tuesday. He’s heavily in demand by the NFL.”

Harbaugh and Michigan will play Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

