How to watch San Diego State vs. Oregon State today? TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

The Oregon State Beavers are on an amazing run. Not only have the Beavers won their first two games of the 2023 college football season, they’ve been thumping their opponents convincingly.

Currently ranked No.16, they face a formidable foe in Week 3 of college football. The San Diego State Aztecs will have the task of stopping the formidable Beavers.

It may be difficult to gauge whether the Aztecs are up to the task. After starting the season with two wins in their first two games, the Aztecs faltered at the sight of their first real test. They were no match for a strong UCLA side, which beat them 35-10. The Mountain West giants need to find their feet again, and their matchup against the Beavers provides the perfect opportunity.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here is all you should know about the Beavers vs. Aztecs game, including the date, time, streaming, and the good old telly information.

What channel is Oregon State vs. San Diego State on?

The Beavers vs. Aztecs game will be available for fans to watch on Fox Sports 1. Fox Sports App is your option if you want to catch it online.

Venue and date for Oregon State vs. San Diego State

The Aztecs will take a trip to Corvallis, Oregon, for their Week 3 matchup against the Beavers. The game is scheduled to be held at the Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon. Kick-off time is 3:30 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Both starting quarterbacks are raring to go

Jaylen Mayden has started all three games for the Aztecs this season. He will be on call again come Saturday as they battle for a win against the Beavers. Mayden will need to improve his passing game. He threw three interceptions against UCLA that proved costly.

However, he has been more effective on his feet, leading the Aztecs in rushing yards, with 194 yards and two touchdowns this season.

D.J. Uiagalelei has been instrumental in the Beavers’ terrific start to the season. Uiagalelei transferred from Clemson, and has already established himself. In two games this season, he has three rushing touchdowns, and has passed for 346 yards and five touchdowns.

Thanks to his form, the Beavers go into their Week 3 fixture against the Aztecs as overwhelming favorites.