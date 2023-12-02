How to watch SMU vs Tulane Today in AAC Championship Game - Time, Channel, TV schedule and live Stream December 2, 2023

The SMU vs Tulane game will finalize the program that wins the AAC Championship this season. Both teams played incredible football and remained unbeaten in the AAC Conference games.

The Tulane Green Wave finished the regular season at the top of the AAC conference with an 11-1 overall campaign (8-0 in the AAC). Week 13 saw them defeat the UTSA Roadrunners 29-16 and secure a 10-game winning streak heading into the conference championship.

On the other hand, the SMU Mustangs put up a 10-2 overall campaign (8-0 in the AAC). Last week, they secured a massive 59-14 scoreline, ending their regular season with an eight-game winning streak. Can the Mustangs muster the performance needed to emerge as the 2023 AAC Champions?

What channel is SMU vs Tulane today?

Fans can catch all the action of the SMU vs Tulane championship game from the comfort of their homes. The game is set to be broadcast on television on the ABC Network. Furthermore, there are also options to watch the live stream of the game.

SMU vs Tulane Live Stream Details

The most affordable way to watch the live stream of the AAC championship is by taking the Orange & Blue subscription plans on Sling TV. However, if you just want to watch the SMU vs Tulane game, you can get the Orange plan individually on a $20 introductory offer after which you have to pay $40 per month.

Another option is to tune into the Fubo TV app. They offer a seven-day complimentary free trial of their services, which can be used to access the ABC Channel for the AAC championship game. After the free trial is over, you can get the Pro Plan for the introductory rate of $54.99 for two months followed by $74.99/month.

What time is the AAC Conference game?

The SMU vs Tulane conference championship is scheduled to kick off at around 4 p.m. ET. It will be hosted at Yulman Stadium and is located in New Orleans, Louisiana. The venue is the home turf of Tulane and has a seating capacity of 30,000 people.

Who will be the starting QB for SMU Mustangs against Tulane?

Preston Stone, the starting QB for the SMU Mustangs this year, unfortunately broke his leg in last weekend's clash with Navy. Thus, he won't be able to participate in the AAC Championship game. The responsibility now lies on redshirt freshman QB Kevin Jennings, who joined the program last year after playing for South Oak Cliff in high school.

Jennings played in four games in his debut season of college football and put up 205 passing yards with one TD. This season, he saw limited time behind Stone and recorded 224 passing yards and 3 TDs. However, it is a tall ask from the young quarterback to help clinch the conference championship with inadequate experience on the field.

Who will be the starting QB for Tulane Green Wave against SMU?

The Tulane Green Wave have the upper hand in the QB department with senior Michael Pratt on the roster. Pratt has four years of experience playing for Tulane and won them the AAC title last year as a starter.

This season, he put up 2,168 passing yards and 21 TD passes. If Pratt can repeat his performance from last year, then Tulane is the favorite to emerge as back-to-back conference champions.