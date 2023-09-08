How to watch Texas vs Alabama on today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9, College Football Week 2

One of the most exciting games of the 2023 college football season is the upcoming week 2 game between the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Both teams are strong contenders for a spot in the College Football Playoffs, and both have kick-started their 2023 campaign with wins.

Last season, the Texas Longhorns recorded an impressive 8-5 season. But they haven't been a part of the CFP since 2009. With coach Steve Sarkisian inaugurating his third season in Texas by defeating the Rice Owls 37-10 in Week 1, the team is looking like a strong contender to make it to the playoffs this season.

On the other hand, Nick Saban's Alabama also missed out on making it to the playoffs in 2022 because of two losses. Since 2007, he's known for creating a pool of talented players in Alabama who made it to the NFL. And he began his 2023 campaign by securing a win and humiliating Middle Tennessee with a 56-7 scoreline.

Given below is everything you need to know about the Texas vs. Alabama game of week 2.

What channel is Texas vs. Alabama on today?

Fans can watch the highly anticipated Texas vs. Alabama game on their televisions. It will be broadcast on ESPN. Apart from this, they can also watch the live stream of the game on the FuboTV app.

When and where are the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide playing?

The Texas vs. Alabama game of week 2 is scheduled to take place on 9th September. It will be played at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. the home ground of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The stadium is located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Texas vs. Alabama Start time

The Texas vs. Alabama game is slated to begin late in the evening. It is expected to kick off at around 7 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Texas Longhorns?

Quinn Ewers will take the position as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. He has been the QB1 for the team since last year when he transferred from Ohio State. In 2022, Ewers recorded 2,177 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns.

During this season's opening game against the Rice Owls, Quinn Ewers put on another great performance for his team. His first game of the 2023 season saw him rack up 260 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, which helped the Texas Longhorns cruise towards an easy win.

Who will be the starting QB for the Alabama Crimson Tide?

In their first game of the 2023 season against Middle Tennessee, coach Nick Saban named Jalen Milroe as the starting QB ahead of Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson. Milroe went on to put up an impressive show on the field, as he recorded 194 passing yards and three passing TDs.

But Saban also said that the starting QB job is still a window of opportunity for Buchner and Simpson. But given Milroe's performance in the first game, he might be named the starter once again as they face Steve Sarkisian and his Texas team.

