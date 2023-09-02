Coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are going against the Rice Owls in the season opener for the 2023 college football season. There is a lot of hype surrounding Texas, as they have quite a talented roster at their disposal. Meanwhile, the Rice Owls will be looking forward to starting their 2023 campaign on a positive note as well.

Sarkisian and the Longhorns finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record. They finished last season ranked 21st in the nation, as the expectations are high from the team heading into 2023.

On the other hand, coach Mike Bloomgren is going to start his sixth year with Rice. Despite finishing with a 5-8 record last season, he led the Owls to their first Bowl game since 2014. While the offense has been performing well for the Rice Owls, their weak defensive line is a main cause of concern for Bloomgren and the team in 2023.

Here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming Texas vs Rice game of Week 1.

What channel is Texas vs Rice on today?

Fans can watch the Texas vs Rice week 1 showdown on FOX Sports. Apart from this, they also have the option to watch the live stream from the FOX Sports app. Another option is to watch the live stream on the Fubo Website, which offers a 7-day free trial.

When and Where are the Texas Longhorns and the Rice Owls playing?

The Texas vs Rice game is scheduled to take place on September 2. The game will be played at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the home ground of the Longhorns. It is located at 2139 San Jacinto Boulevard in Austin, Texas.

Texas vs Rice start time

The week 1 game between the Texas Longhorns and the Rice Owls is scheduled to kick off in the afternoon. It is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET(1 a.m. IST).

Who will start as QB for the Texas Longhorns?

Coach Steve Sarkisian has placed his faith in quarterback Quinn Ewers to lead the team as QB1 on the roster. Ewers transferred from Ohio State after playing just one game in 2021 and went on to be named the starting QB of the team last season.

In the 2022 campaign, Quinn Ewers racked up 2,177 passing yards and 15 passing TDs. Apart from him, the Longhorns also have Arch Manning on the team, who is the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning. And Arch Manning may get his time to shine on the field as well this season.

Who will start as QB for the Rice Owls?

The Rice Owls are going with JT Daniels as their starting QB heading into the game against the Texas Longhorns. Daniels spent two seasons with USC before transferring to Georgia, where he was a part of the team that won the 2021 national championship.

Last season, he played for West Virginia, before joining Rice for the 2023 campaign. He recorded 2,107 passing yards and 13 passing TDs for West Virginia.

This season also marks Daniels' sixth year in college football, after being out due to injury in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.