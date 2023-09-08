How to watch UC Davis vs Oregon State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

UC Davis vs. Oregon State will once again feature Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei strutting his wares and looking for another convincing win. But the Aggies might look to spoil the Beavers' fun on their home turf.

Here's how you can catch the UC Davis vs. Oregon State matchup.

The game will be broadcast live on P12N. The network is available on only two paid streaming sites:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fubo

Sling TV

Sign up on the sites to catch the matchup live. Otherwise, you can track the live score online using various sites.

When and where is UC Davis vs. Oregon State playing?

Date and time: September 9, Saturday, 9 P.M. E.T.

Stadium: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

Broadcast team (Unconfirmed for the specific game): Roxy Bernstein, Lisa Byington, Rich Cellini, Kevin Calabro, Aaron Goldsmith

Online streaming: Fubo, Sling TV

UC Davis vs. Oregon State Start Time

The game is scheduled for a 9 P.M. E.T. kickoff.

Who will be the starting QB for UC Davis against Oregon?

Heading into Corvallis, the UC Davis Aggies will likely field Miles Hastings at QB1. While his team beat Texas A&M-Commerce, he underperformed by throwing for 239 passing yards and one passing TD.

He will be at the forefront of the Aggies' running-heavy offense, which logged 279 rushing yards in their opener and averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

Who will be the starting QB for Oregon State against UC Davis?

Oregon State will be led by DJ Uiagalelei, who is finally living up to his potential after transferring from Clemson. The highly touted signal-caller was stellar in the Beavers' season-opening win over San Jose State.

According to him, the strong protection by the O-line gave him "enough time to make a sandwich" while waiting to throw a touchdown pass. As a result, he managed a remarkable 239 yards on 20-for-25, good enough for a sky-high 80% CMP. The Beavers' starting QB also logged a total of five touchdowns, three of them passing and two rushing.