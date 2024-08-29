The No. 12-ranked Utah Utes will open their season against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday. Coach Kyle Whittingham managed a winning 8-5 season, while coach DeLane Fitzgerald put together a 6-5 record last season.

Whittingham's team will welcome back experienced campaigners quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe and are overwhelming favorites for the clash with the Utes favored by 38.5 points by the bookies.

How to watch Utah vs. Southern Utah Game?

The clash between the Utes and the Thunderbirds will be available to watch on ESPN+ and will be held at the Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Utah vs. Southern Utah Live Stream Details

The Utes versus Thunderbirds game will be available to stream on FuboTV.

Who will be the starting QB for Utah vs. Southern Utah?

While Cam Rising was named the Utes' starting quarterback, coach Kyle Whittingham was full of praise for QB2 Isaac Wilson, who got the job over Sam Huard and Brandon Rose.

With Rising returning after a long injury, Wilson might get a few snaps in the game against the Thunderbirds to ease in the Utes' QB1 after a while away from the gridiron.

“Right now, Cam Rising No. 1, Isaac Wilson No. 2, that’s where we’re at,” Whittingham said. “Three and four, still working through that but without much debate Cam is 1, Isaac is 2.

“Isaac continues to get better each day. He's seeing the field better, he's making better decisions, he's got a live arm, ball comes out of his hand like he's supposed to. Very mobile, and that's another facet that he is really the strength of his is being able to have escapeability in the pocket. He senses the rush very well, able to get himself out of jams and still make a play on the move.”

Who will be the starting QB for Southern Utah vs. Utah?

Influential three-year starter Justin Miller left the Thunderbirds and coach DeLane Fitzgerald has a big decision to make between Jordan Pachot and Bronson Barron for the season opener against the Utes.

Two years ago, when the Utah Utes met the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, they crushed them 73-7.

