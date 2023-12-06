"How is Will Campbell not a first-team pick" - LSU fans left debating over offensive tackle's AP All-SEC First Team snub

When the AP revealed its SEC awards and honors on December 5, LSU fans were astounded to find that offensive tackle Will Campbell wasn't given First Team All-SEC honors.

Instead, he was named a Second Team All-SEC member. Alongside that bit of news, the Tigers fans could celebrate quarterback Jayden Daniels being named SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Daniels is also a nominee for the coveted Heisman Trophy and is currently the favorite according to the bookies, with odds of -1600. The signal-caller was also awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last week.

With regards to the perceived snub to Campbell, LSU fans were quick to react through their social media accounts. A majority of them weren't happy with the decision to give him a second-team place:

Some fans straight out called the whole thing a robbery:

Some fans brought up a remarkable stat, the fact that through 700 snaps, the offensive linemen didn't give up a single sack:

Some fans were just happy to see the efforts of the player recognized:

Tigers fans showed love to all their players being recognized in some form or another by the AP:

Some fans were ready to celebrate the achievements of Jayden Daniels in what seems like a preview to his Heisman Trophy:

Fans were just surprised by the fact that Campbell was not a first-team pick by the AP:

Some fans think that Campbell will be a top-five NFL Draft pick next year, which is not possible considering he's a sophomore:

Will Campbell and LSU offense 2023 season stats

Will Campbell was an integral part of a 2023 LSU Tigers offense that proved to be one of the best in college football. The most interesting stat of the sophomore's season is that through upwards of 700 snaps of football, he didn't allow a single sack.

The offensive unit of the Tigers had 4,011 passing yards, with 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions. The rushing game brought 2,562 yards with 32 touchdowns.

Heisman nominee Jayden Daniels was both the lead passer and the lead rusher of the team. No wonder he is seen as the frontrunner for the coveted trophy.