"Ur him": Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin responds to Hasbulla's special request for joining Rebels' 2024 spring game sessions

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels may be set to have another player on their side for spring training, in the form of Russian internet personality Hasbulla, who posted this on social media.

Where’s @Lane_Kiffin I want to sign up for spring training

In response to Hasbulla's post, Lane Kiffin said:

"Ur Him"

Even jokingly adding Hasbulla to a college football program could have its benefits. He is known for his partnership with the UFC and has a history of collaborations with UFC stars. Combining the two worlds could benefit both, giving each side a strong amount of publicity through the popular Hasbulla.

Of course, Hasbulla is highly unlikely to be playing football. He suffers from a form of dwarfism, meaning that he stands at the height of three feet four inches, way below even the smallest player in college football.

Pairing Hasbulla with Lane Kiffin could be a brilliant collaboration for both the internet personality and the Ole Miss program.

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in 2024

The 2024 season will be Kiffin's fifth in charge of the Rebels program as he looks to build on what was a successful 2023 season. The Rebels finished 11-2, which was their first-ever 11-win season. They were also involved in a thrilling 55-49 victory over the LSU Tigers and Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The strong regular season from Lane Kiffin's team gave them a spot in the Peach Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions, which they won.

Kiffin would want a repeat of last season, but this year, the SEC will have a different look from what it was last season. Gone are the two divisions to be replaced by one big conference. Additionally, the Oklahoma Sooners and last year's Big 12 champions, the Texas Longhorns, will also join the conference.

These will all be challenges, but Kiffin's team has enough talent to overcome them. The likes of quarterback Jaxon Dart and running back Logan Diggs will both be able to cause many defenses headaches. But they will be without star player Quinshon Judkins, who has transferred to the Ohio State Buckeyes during the off-season.

Do you think that the Ole Miss Rebels will succeed in 2024?

