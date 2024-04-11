Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has college football fans buzzing after pulling off a major coup by securing the attendance of competitive eating superstar Joey Chestnut for the Rebels' upcoming "Grove Bowl Games" spring event.

Kiffin revealed that he simply "slid into [Chestnut's] DMs" to make the arrangement happen, proving that the $14 million man (as per Celebrity Net Worth) is always thinking outside the box when it comes to promoting his program.

Instead of a traditional spring scrimmage, the Rebels will be replacing the usual format with a series of fun, fan-engaging competitions, including a highly anticipated hot dog eating contest featuring the 16-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion, Chestnut.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think this guy, you talk about the goat of goats," Kiffin said, per RebelGrove.com. "He took the one year off and I want to say it's 17 years otherwise to be the world champ at something. That's pretty cool to have him around."

The event, dubbed the "Grove Bowl Games," will also include a dunk competition, an obstacle course, and fan involvement from Ole Miss' fraternity and sorority organizations. But there's no doubt that the main attraction will be Chestnut's display of competitive eating.

Also read: "LFG!!!! Love the drama": Lane Kiffin turns on Swiftie mode with his reaction to Taylor Swift's new album announcement

3 years since Lane Kiffin went Sober

In the midst of leading the Ole Miss Rebels to a successful 2023 college football campaign, including a New Year's Six bowl game, head coach Lane Kiffin had another milestone to celebrate – three years of sobriety.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kiffin shared a heartfelt message with his followers, encouraging anyone facing personal challenges to pursue their best selves.

"For those of you that may have something holding you back from being the best version of yourself," Kiffin wrote.

"I encourage you that you can do it! It may seem simple but not easy, but it definitely will be worth it. We only have one shot at this life on earth. Go be the best you can be. #NoLookingBack. 3 years today!!!"

Expand Tweet

The Rebels had not qualified for a bowl game in four years when Kiffin arrived in 2019. However, under his leadership, Ole Miss has participated in a bowl game in his four seasons, including two appearances in New Year's Six bowls.

With a .694 winning percentage and a 34-15 overall record, Kiffin has quickly established the Rebels as a contender in the college football landscape.

Also read: "Just a really stupid system": Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin lashes out on transfer portal rules in scathing rant

Poll : Can Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin take the Rebels to a CFP spot in the 2024 college football season? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion