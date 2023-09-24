Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are ready to take on their next opponent in week 4, after an impressive start to the season. Colorado vs. Oregon promises to be a mouth-watering clash in the Pac-12 conference. But just before that, Coach Prime got bad news.

It is more of a bummer than bad news actually. But it is surely going to spoil Sanders' mood, along with the car ride. And a pissed-off Coach Prime might be just what the doctor ordered for the Buffaloes. The parking police have struck Deion Sanders with a ticket for his luxurious Lamborghini.

Deion Sanders runs into parking police

Deion Sanders might be one of the most well-known personalities in the football, let alone college football, world. But that doesn't mean he could evade a parking ticket. Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. let the world know about it as he could not believe it had happened. For him, it was just 'crazy.'

"Lamborghini Prime. I love to see it," Sanders Jr. is heard saying in the video. "They even gave him a ticket. They even gave my dad a ticket. Yeah, boys — crazy," Sanders Jr. said in an Instagram video.

Deion Sanders won't mind the ticket very much. It may just be fuel for him to get more focused on the Buffaloes clash with Oregon. And that might not be good news for the Ducks. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has already given Coach Prime enough fodder.

Oregon vs. Colorado: More than just another game?

Coach Prime likes to say that football is just a game and maybe he believes it to the core. But nobody can deny that the Buffaloes' game against Oregon might just be a little personal. After all, the Ducks HC Dan Lanning had questioned the history of Colorado in the Pac-12.

He made those comments during the Pac-12 Media Day, shortly after news of Colorado leaving the conference broke. He clarified recently that he wasn't talking about Sanders' team at all. Whatever it might be, it has certainly helped to hype up the game and the fans cannot wait.

The Buffaloes are unbeaten in the first three games of the season with a 3-0 record coming into the game. Oregon has a similar record at this point. Who will emerge from the battle with their perfect start to the season intact?