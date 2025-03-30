Hugh Freeze congratulates Bruce Pearl following the victory over Michigan

Hugh Freeze is observing and supporting Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball team as they continue to record success on the court. The Tigers are set to face Michigan State on Sunday in the Elite Eight following the Sweet 16 win over Michigan, with a Final Four berth on the line.

After Auburn’s win over the Wolverines, Freeze admitted that his routine was disrupted. The coach typically goes to bed early but he found it hard to sleep when Pearl’s team was in action. During spring practice, he took a moment to send a message of support to the basketball team.

“Y’all know my routine,” Freeze said. “I go to bed at 8:30 and I get up at about 4:30, 5:00. Coach Bruce Pearl kind of kept me up late last night. Had to go over and watch Auburn do their thing. Got back about one-thirty.

“Congratulations to our basketball team, playing to go to the Final Four tomorrow. Great. Congratulations to them. Coach Pearl, congratulations to you guys, man. War Eagle baby, you’re representing us well, and then hey, but you know what? I got up and got my workout this morning.”

Hugh Freeze and his team will look to emulate the school's basketball team in recording significant success in the upcoming 2025 college football season. With strong recruiting in the class of 2025 and noteworthy additions from the portal, a lot is expected from the team.

Hugh Freeze responds to the notion that Auburn has a sense of urgency in 2025

Hugh Freeze addressed the idea that there’s a sense of urgency for the program to have a successful season as he prepares for his third year at the university. While he acknowledged the pressure, the coach kept the details of his approach to the situation within the program.

“We need to play better, and we need to win some games for sure,” Freeze said about his team following its first spring practice. “I think our sense of urgency is you prepare and you give them confidence.

“I don’t think you do that out of a sense of fear or the what if world, or any of that man. I love our kids right now. Love our approach. I love our staff. I think there’s confidence in the building, and it’s growing.”

Hugh Freeze is 11-14 so far in his tenure at Auburn, playing a bowl game in 2023. However, the expectation for something better is higher this time despite the fans and the athletic department keeping faith in the coach. Many anticipate what they can achieve in 2025.

