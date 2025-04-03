Hugh Freeze provides latest update on QB No. 1 battle at Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have suffered through four consecutive sub-.500 seasons and, as they head into Hugh Freeze’s third year at the helm, they are looking for better results this fall.

Auburn faces a decision between two quarterbacks for the starting position: Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold and highly touted recruit Deuce Knight.

Freeze believes the competition between them is helping both improve during spring practices. He discussed their progress in a story published Wednesday by On3’s Griffin McVeigh.

"The competition is great," Freeze said. "I don't think there's any replacement for that. Until you get that at every position, I think the natural instinct is for most people to remain status quo somewhat."

"You got someone breathing down your neck when they're making plays when they get opportunities, it changes things. That's what I think we're seeing with Jackson and Deuce Knight."

Freeze also expressed his enthusiasm about bringing former Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels on board this summer to add a third guy to the mix.

"Get Ashton (Daniels) here this summer and, hopefully, it adds a third guy to it. Excited to see the competition. We knew that when we got two full recruiting classes here, that would start being the case. I think it's right."

Arnold appeared in 10 games for Oklahoma last season, throwing for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 444 yards and three touchdowns on 150 carries.

What does Greg McElroy think of Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold?

Last month, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy compared Arnold to another former Oklahoma passer who transferred to the SEC.

"We have seen this before," McElroy said on his ESPN podcast, "Always College Football." "Just a couple years ago — it was 2021 — there was a young man by the name of Spencer Rattler that had lit the world on fire in 2020. Was amazing, was great. And then, going into 2021, he lost all of his confidence."

By making that comparison, McElroy suggested Arnold could regain his footing at Auburn, much like Rattler did at South Carolina. Arnold was the No. 4 quarterback in 247Sports' Class of 2023 rankings.

"It's not about talent," McElroy said. "It's never been about talent with Jackson Arnold. It's about playing with confidence and making great decisions."

The good news is, I think when you look at the quarterback spot down the stretch for Oklahoma last year when he was re-inserted into the lineup as the starter, he wasn't a great thrower. He completed just 62% of his passes. But, he did a pretty dang good job learning how to run the football."

Arnold will have to fend off five-star dual-threat quarterback Deuce Knight, who arrives at Auburn after throwing for 7,855 yards and 56 touchdowns at George County High School.

