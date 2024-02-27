"I Absolutely Love Colorado": $45M worth Deion Sanders shows off amazing ice vehicle during his snowy getaway in Breckinridge

Deion Sanders has gained a reputation for spending his money on expensive things. The Colorado Buffaloes coach, who has a net worth of $45 million (per Yahoo), showed off his new snowmobile while on vacation at Colorado's famous ski resort of Breckenridge.

“I Absolutely Love Colorado! Breckinridge was awesome,” Sanders wrote in a post on Monday.

The snowmobile and helmet were decked in the No. 21, a nod to his jersey number during his playing career. The helmet also featured the logo of the Colorado Buffaloes.

"Coach Prime" also showed off his latest goggles from Blender, named "Prime Snow Goggles." The brand also posted the pics on its Instagram:

This is not the first time the Pro Football Hall of Famer has posted about his vacations in the Colorado mountains, known for being some of the United States’ top winter sports resorts.

In 2023, Sanders went on vacation to Vail, Colorado, and said that the trip to the Colorado resort changed his life.

It is clear to see that Deion Sanders has fully embraced his surroundings in Colorado. The Florida native has swapped the Everglades for the Rocky Mountains and is making the most of his new surroundings.

But what has Sanders done on the field as the Colorado Buffaloes coach?

The Colorado Buffaloes under Deion Sanders

When Sanders took over the Buffaloes program, his impact was immediately seen.

Quickly after Coach Prime joined the program, his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, followed him from Jackson State. They would be the Buffaloes’ best players in the 2023 season, alongside wide receiver Travis Hunter.

That season started incredibly strong for Colorado, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs, who had made the national championship game the previous season. However, after going 3-0, the Buffs struggled and finished with a 4-8 record.

Heading into the 2024 season, Sanders has been able to keep most of his star players and has worked well with recruitment, something that he has been praised for in the past.

Colorado will need to be stronger as a team this year, even with two potential top-five picks of the 2025 draft on its roster. This will be the Buffaloes’ first season in the Big 12, a conference where they will face opposition that is more talented and powerful than they experienced while struggling in the Pac-12.

