"I ain't f**king hard to find": Ryan Day’s postgame jab at Lou Holtz sparks fiery response from Fake Lou Holtz on Pat McAfee Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wasn't happy despite winning against Notre Dame in week 4. The reason? Former New York Jets coach Lou Holtz hadn't believed in Day and his boys before the game. So he had to come up with a response.

The on-field response to 86-year-old Holtz should have been enough. But the Buckeyes boss wanted to ensure that the message went across perfectly, choosing the post game press conference to send out that message.

Ryan Day's words might or might not have offended the real Lou Holtz, but they surely riled up the fake one. Ty Schimdt, the fake Holtz, came up on the Pat McAfee Show and unleashed his fiery response to the Buckeyes head coach. He seemed to be ready to take on Ryan Day, anyday and said:

"Hey, listen, Ryan. I might not always know where I am at, but guess what? People do know where I'm at at all times. I ain’t f**king hard to find. So if you want to come talk your shit and [unintelligible] anything and sit down with me, you come find me, okay? I'll be here," the fake Lou Holtz, said on the show.

Schimdt, impersonating Holtz, said it wasn't a big deal for Ohio State to beat Notre Dame as they still struggled in the game, and if Ryan Day doesn't win against Georgia, it wouldn't matter.

That was a big response. But what did the real Lou Holtz say to start off this rally?

The analysis that started the tirade off

Before the game, Ohio State was the favorite to win against Notre Dame. But Lou Holtz didn't believe so. He picked the Fighting Irish to win against the Buckeyes by 10 points, saying the Buckeyes weren't physical enough.

Ryan Day just didn't like this and he made sure to let everyone know after a 17-14 win at South Bend.

Day said after the win:

"I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now. What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here! We’re proud to be from Ohio! It’s always been Ohio against the world, and it’ll continue to be Ohio against the world!"

Who is right in this tirade? Was Day justified in going on a rant against Holtz, who is a Notre Dame legend?