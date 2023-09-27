After Ohio State's 17-14 win at Notre Dame on Saturday, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day responded viciously to a suggestion from a sports analyst that his team was not physical enough, which was the cause of their championship drought.

Ty Schmit has found success on "The Pat McAfee Show," and one of his most hilarious bits is impersonating Lou Holtz, leading to him getting the moniker "the fake Lou Holtz."

Schmit ripped the Buckeyes coach when responding to Ryan Day's bizarre interview on a "Pat McAfee Show" episode.

"I wake up on Saturday, bored, and I see Ryan Day taking f****ng shots at good ol' sweet Coach Lou," Schmit, 'the fake Lou Holtz', said. "It's bull***t. I mean, you go back, watch the game; we're not wrong.

"What did I say? I said they get out-finicked. I said they get beat by Alabama and Georgia should get twice, and Ryan Day is acting like your god***n world-beater. It took up the entire f****ng game, five seconds left to beat Notre Dame, OK?

"They did it when Notre Dame had 10 guys ... two f****ng plays in a row. OK, so he could take a victory lap: 'Oh, I wonder where Coach Lou Holtz is.' Hey, listen, Ryan. I might not always know where I am at, but guess what? People do know where I'm at at all times. I ain’t f****ng hard to find."

Ryan Day gets criticized for calling out Lou Holtz

Ryan Day got a lot of heat for his comments after narrowly beating Notre Dame with former Fighting Irish quarterback Brady Quinn criticizing the Ohio coach.

On an episode of Fox Sports Radio's "2 Pros and a Cup of Joe," Quinn questioned the timing of Day's rant.

"Like, that's your first words?" Quinn said. "You don't talk about your team, your players, anything that stood out to you?

"You had a quarterback you had to name as the starter because of how inconsistent it looked through camp and early in the season. You don't want to say, 'What about Kyle McCord and the job he did?' What about our defense? What about TreVeyon (Henderson)? That's the angle you took?"

He further backed up Holtz's assertion that the Buckeyes were nothing special in the big games.

"Where's that emotion after the last two years against Michigan?" Quinn said. "Did Lou Holtz say anything that wasn't true about those previous losses? There wasn't anything that he said that wasn't true. It was for TV. He's an 86-year-old man. This came off, to me, as Day looking just bizarre for taking this emotional response after a big win."

The debate around Ryan Day's Ohio tenure will likely continue until he can lead the Buckeyes to a significant win.