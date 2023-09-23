Who is Ty Schmit? More about Lou Holtz's impersonator on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

Ty Schmit is an Iowa native and a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, apart from being the producer of the fans’ favorite sports talk show on YouTube and ESPN, “The Pat McAfee Show.”

In 2017, Schmit became a part of Pat McAfee's new media venture by joining as an intern. Today, the University of Iowa alum plays a pivotal role in the former NFL player's daily sports show, which was recently acquired by ESPN.

Schmit is one of the three contributors on the show referred to as "The Boys." Within this role, he provides commentary, poses questions to guests, and consistently amuses both colleagues and viewers with his spot-on impressions.

He's also renowned as the sports talk show team's master of impersonations, showcasing his remarkable ability to flawlessly mimic the voices and mannerisms of individuals. He has notably impersonated personalities like Lou Holtz, Mel Kiper, Jay Glazer and Nick Sirianni.

Ty Schmit recently interviewed Holtz in a hilarious segment on "The Pat McAfee Show":

Growing up and educational background

Ty Schmit was born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa, alongside his three brothers. During high school, he actively participated in sports and harbored aspirations of becoming a sports analyst for ESPN. However, his passion shifted toward movies and screenwriting in later years.

He attended the University of Iowa, graduating in 2014 with a degree in cinema and communication studies. After graduation, Schmit returned home and secured a sales job while contemplating his next career move.

He subsequently came across a tweet from McAfee seeking video applications for internships at his newly formed media company in Indianapolis. Schmit decided to take a chance and apply, along with around 1,500 other hopeful interns. And that was it!

“The Pat McAfee Show” and Ty Schmit’s success

"The Pat McAfee Show" has recorded significant success over the years, and Ty Schmit has played many roles in this. The show has amassed over 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube before securing a multimillion-dollar deal to transition to ESPN in the fall of 2023.

However, Schmit attributes the show's remarkable success to several factors, including the dynamic personality and determination of McAfee, the impact of the pandemic that kept people at home, and the irreverent and unapologetic style employed in delivery to the audience.

The transition to ESPN will undoubtedly give "The Pat McAfee Show" a larger exposure in the next few years. Ty Schmit is expected to play a big role in the delivery of the show.