"I can't do this alone, I need this lady" - Oregon HC Dan Lanning opens up about praying to God for wife Sauphia's health

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning opened up about the testing times regarding his wife Sauphia's illness and its effect on his life and career. During an appearance on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Lanning shared how his faith deepened and his perspective shifted when he found out about his wife’s health issue.

Sauphia was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, shortly after Lanning made his move to the Memphis Tigers in 2016 as a recruiting coordinator under Mike Norvell.

“There were certainly some lows,” Lanning said. “I don’t think I ever wavered in what I wanted to be able to do. You know, speaking to a greater power, saying, ‘I can’t do this alone. I need this lady here with me.'”

It was hard for the then-30-year-old Lanning to maintain the right balance in his coaching career coinciding with Sauphia's battle with cancer. He learned the essence of problem-solving and support during this period.

“You’ve got to solve problems. You’ve got to get a sitter. You’ve got to get somebody that can kind of help out with the kids. More than anything, it probably shifts your aspirations and your focus,” he said. [1:47:22]

To this day, Lanning’s love and dedication to Sauphia hasn’t decreased. He showed the level of his affection having her face tattooed on his ribs.

Dan Lanning chooses not to "b*tch" about the Oregon job

The college football scene is buzzing in Oregon with head coach Dan Lanning making major moves in the transfer portal. The Ducks have shown promise last season and fans expect more from Lanning's men.

The responsibility is immense and with it comes the inevitable "headaches," but Lanning is holding his ground, maintaining a positive outlook. Talking to Will Compton on the "Bussin with the Boys" podcast, the coach said:

"There’s certainly a lot of headaches but every job has headaches. I mean, it’s a ton of fun. I don’t b*tch a lot because I realize how lucky and fortunate I am.

"One of the benefits for me is my wife never really asked me about work, which I don't want her to. So when I get home, it's that chance to, you know, kind of check out after you get done maybe recruiting calls and stuff."

