"I had always kept a notebook": When Urban Meyer shared intriguing story of building his own coaching staff

Urban Meyer is months away from accomplishing a significant achievement. On Dec. 9, he will be inducted into the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame alongside other coaches, including Nick Saban.

A big step in Meyer's Hall of Fame coaching career came in 2021 when he was hired as head coach of the Bowling Green Falcons. Before his arrival, the team finished with a 2-9 record in the 2000 season under coach Gary Blackney. Meyer turned the team around and led Bowling Green to an 8-3 record in his first year.

On Oct. 10, 2019, Big Ten Network shared an interview with former LSU coach Gerry DiNardo and Meyer. The former Bowling Green coach discussed how his unique style of building his coaching staff contributed to the team's success in his first season.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I had always kept a notebook of coaches I worked with because I thought I would maybe get an opportunity. I worked to get an opportunity to be a head coach," Meyer said (0:10 onwards).

"I don't want to get shocked, so I actually had a D-coordinator, offense coordinator, quarterback coaches that I come across either in recruiting, worked with, and so I always wanted something, you know, other than recruiting that's the number one thing your responsibility to building an elite staff."

"I had a lot of respect for him": Urban Meyer shares why he decided to keep Tim Beckman during his time with Bowling Green

The former coach also shared that he didn't like to fire people and usually kept defensive coordinators who had been with the team before he was hired throughout his career. During his tenure with Bowling Green, he decided to keep former defensive coordinator Tim Beckman, which led to their success.

"Interesting, too also, I always kept defensive coordinators. Four for four. So, I first went to Bowling Green,iTim Beckman was the defensive coordinator there. They were very good on defense every year, and I wanted some continuity," Meyer said (1:45 onwards).

"I knew Tim Beckman from before. I had a lot of respect for him, so basically kept most of the defensive staff. I brought my offense coaches with me."

In 2002, Bowling Green finished with a 9-3 record in Meyer's final season with the program as he left for Utah. He followed the same style of building a unique staff to have a successful career until he stepped away from coaching in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback