"I don't anticipate that level of inconsistency": CFB insider makes bold prediction for Kalen DeBoer heading into 2025

Kalen DeBoer will be on high alert heading into his second season as the head coach at Alabama after a terrible campaign last year. It was the lowest of the low for Bama in 17 years, with only 9 wins and four losses. Even though it appears to be a decent record, Bama standards are just different, and DeBoer appears to have gotten the taste in his first season itself.

Ad

Heading into year two, priorities are quite clear: aim for a perfect record and make the playoffs. College football insider Greg McElroy is confident that the veteran coach can make that happen, especially looking at his stats from past years.

During Monday's ESPN's college football podcast, McElroy mentioned how Alabama has improved in the offseason. DeBoer made major recruiting strides in the transfer portal and made high school visits while making sure the roster is as formidable as ever. The offseason practices gave clarity on what Alabama was preparing for 2025.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You look back at his tenure at Washington, the team takes a pretty significant jump from year number one to year number two,” McElroy said.

Ad

“Now, last year, people will point to the shortcomings and the inconsistencies. I don't anticipate that level of inconsistency this year. I think that last year the highs were really, really high. I think back to the first half against Georgia, the whole game against LSU. But you also remember back to some of the lows.

Ad

"The Oklahoma performance was extremely disappointing, Vanderbilt, especially on the deep side, very, very disappointing. So you look kind of over the course of all of last year, and there were moments where you just didn't get consistent output from both sides of the ball,” he added.

Kalen DeBoer has solidified his coaching staff with Ryan Grubb's arrival

Last season, Alabama struggled to create turnovers, especially in crucial games that could have gone their way. The game against Vanderbilt was nothing short of humiliation.

Ad

The offense struggled to put on a show, which has been the stronghold of Alabama over the years. To rectify this loophole, Kalen DeBoer brought in his trump card, Ryan Grubb, who has been his companion for over 13 years in the college football circle, as the new offensive coordinator.

Starting from Sioux Falls to Washington, Grubb had DeBoer's back in handling the offense. The duo is known for strategizing lethal plays and breaking the defenses.

Fans got a glimpse of this notion during their tenure at Washington. Similar things are expected to follow as Kalen DeBoer takes on the field, aiming for a playoff berth in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!