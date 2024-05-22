“I am not having no big head” - Michigan’s Donovan Edwards drops humble take on getting featured on the official EA CFB 25 cover photo

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards was revealed as one of the three players on the EA Sports College Football 25 cover.

Edwards was a key part of the Wolverines winning the national championship last season and will be the starting running back for Michigan this season.

Although Edwards isn't a massive star like Travis Hunter or Quinn Ewers, he says he won't let being on the cover get to his head.

"It's just carrying that Michigan tradition, it's beautiful that I am able to continue the legacy, the foundation. I'm very humble, I am not having no big head," Edwards said.

Last season, Edwards rushed for 497 yards and five touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards got advice from Blake Corum after being on the cover

After being selected to be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25, Donovan Edwards reached out to his former teammate Blake Corum for advice.

Corum was the star running back last season but told Edwards he deserved to be on the cover.

"I call Blake [Corum] when I got the call, and I was like, ‘Man, this is just crazy because ...' I always think that I can do better, I'm very hard on myself, right, and I told him, ‘I don't even deserve to be on here,' like I didn't even have a great season to even be on the cover of the game," Edwards said.

"Basically, what he told me was that I deserve it. I've been through a lot. Grow mentally, emotionally and spiritually, that God has blessed me and I deserve to be on it. And he told me that there's no doubt that I'm gonna have a big season this upcoming year."

Edwards will have a much bigger role this season for Michigan as Corum is in the NFL after being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams.

EA Sports College Football 25 is set to be released on July 19.