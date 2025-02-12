"I don't bring a lot of people to my house": Cam Newton reveals hilarious Travis Hunter story during first visit to his house

Travis Hunter had an impressive final campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes. During the 2024 season, he was honored as the Heisman winner solidifying himself as the best college football player of the season. The two-way star recorded 1,258 yards and 15 TDs receiving on offense and 36 total tackles along with four interceptions as a cornerback.

Travis Hunter has always been a special talent since his high school days. He also shares a special bond with former Heisman winner Cam Newton, who also acts like one of his role models.

On Saturday, Newton, on Hunter's eponymous show on YouTube, talked about the first time he brought Travis Hunter to his house. Hunter spent most of his time sleeping and talked about the attention he garnered during a scrimmage.

"I don't really bring a lot of people to my house. I brought him to my house and I'm like.....bro....where is this dude at?" Newton said. "He's literally asleep. The whole time ... But that showed me like bro, he's really really tired. He's really resting.

"We had like a scrimmage that day, and the kids was like, 'Hey Cam can I get a picture?' 'Hey Trav, Trav, Trav, Trav! I want to get a picture too!' I've never had a player that garners that much attention, and at high school. Those are my Travis Hunter stories."

However, the Colorado two-way star had another interesting story to share on the show. Hunter then took over to talk about the time he beat Cam Newton in a basketball game.

"Thought you was gonna say when I beat him at basketball," Hunter said while chuckling.

"It was still me protecting him," Newton retaliated. "That second game, he crushed my confidence. I ain't gonna lie. And then he left handed too. I was like, 'what is thiss...?'. We had fun though."

Cam Newton heaps praise on Travis Hunter

Cam Newton went on to praise Hunter's talent on the field and leadership abilities. He said that the two-way star has the ability to help improve others playing around him and isn't self-centered in a game where nearly everyone has a selfish side.

"There are certain players that are good, and there are other players that make others around them good. ... The difference between Travis and a lot of you other players is that he didn't need to tell you or remind you how good it was. He showed it, but everybody around him picked up their level of play," Newton said.

"We're in the entitlement era. Me, me, me, me, me. I got a ball. I got a ball, give me the ball. ....But when you have guys that say, 'Bro we're going to ball, and watch me ball,' and you gotta try to one-up me. ... it's that type of flow."

Travis Hunter is projected to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft. It will be interesting to see which team drafts him and utilize his two-way abilities in the league.

