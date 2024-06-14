“I could not be more bullish” - Popular CFB analyst Joel Klatt raves about Steve Sarkisian’s Texas ahead of 2024 season

College football analyst Joel Klatt is positive about the prospects of coach Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns as they gear up for the 2024 season. Klatt is confident that Texas is not only prepared for the Southeastern Conference but also a strong contender for the national championship.

Despite some doubts about the Longhorns' move to the SEC, Klatt emphasized Sarkisian's genuine connection with his players.

“I think the players understand that he cares about them,” Klatt said, per SI. “And in return, I believe, at least I have felt when I'm around that program that they care about him.”

The Longhorns' 2024 recruiting class is notable, with two five-star, 14 four-star and six three-star recruits. Klatt, who has a longstanding relationship with Sarkisian, said:

"I could not be more bullish on Texas football right now. Due to the fact that I've known Steve for a long time, and when I sit with him now, I sense something really special. Texas is not just SEC-ready, and I think that's an overblown concept. They're national championship-ready."

Klatt also spoke about Texas' recent triumph over Alabama in Tuscaloosa and emphasized that it was a significant accomplishment against a top-tier team.

"They beat Nick Saban's Alabama team on the road. You cannot be more SEC-ready than that, you just can't," he said.

The Texas Longhorns will start their 2024 season playing against Colorado State on Aug. 31, and they will play their first SEC game against Mississippi State on Sept. 28.

The Texas Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.

Since taking over as the Texas Longhorns coach, Steve Sarkisian has overseen notable improvements each season. Sarkisian's tenure at Texas began in 2021, a challenging year that ended with a 5-7 record.

In 2022, Sarkisian's second year, the Longhorns concluded with an 8-5 record. While the season ended with a loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl, it was clear evidence of the team's upward trajectory.

The 2023 season was a standout year for Texas. The Longhorns achieved an outstanding 12-1 record, winning the Big 12 championship. However, their journey came to a dramatic close with a thrilling loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl during the College Football Playoff semifinal.

In January 2024, Steve Sarkisian's dedication and success were rewarded with a contract extension.

"I said it when I came here three years ago, this is a dream job for me," Sarkisian said. "It's a destination job, and I'm fired up every day to be the head coach at The University of Texas."

The new deal outlines Sarkisian's salary at $10.3 million with an annual increase of $100,000 through 2030. Initially, his salary for 2024 was set at $5.8 million, according to Yahoo.

