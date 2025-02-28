"I was camera shy": Jimmy Horn Jr. hails Deion Sanders Jr.'s impact on his life during special shoutout at NFL combine

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. gave a shoutout to Deion Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., aka "Bucky," for helping him get over being camera shy and speaking to the media.

During his media availability at the NFL scouting combine on Friday, Horn said he is no longer nervous or camera shy and credited Bucky, who was in the crowd filming, for making him better in front of the camera.

Since Deion Sanders joined Colorado as coach, Bucky has been filming around the Buffaloes' facility and interviewing players, which has apparently made the receiver more comfortable and helped him at the combine when talking to teams and the media.

“I want to give him a shout out. He helped me out a lot. I was camera shy when I first got there. Now it’s like second nature," Horn said. "Shout out to my boy Bucky, man."

Jimmy Horn recorded 37 receptions for 441 yards and a touchdown with the Buffaloes in 2024, which was his second year in Boulder. He began his college career at USF before transferring to Colorado.

Horn was invited to the NFL Draft Combine as the receiver looks to boost his draft stock at the event in Indianapolis.

Deion Sanders shared emotional moment with Jimmy Horn Jr.

During the 2024 college football season, Jimmy Horn and Deion Sanders shared an emotional bonding moment.

Horn's father is in prison near Denver, and during the season, Sanders took Horn to go see his dad. Sanders said it was an emotional moment for him to see his star receiver get to reunite with his dad and share stories.

"I went to one of the prisons with Jimmy Horn. ... One of my receivers, his father is incarcerated," Sanders said. "So we spent the whole morning with his father. Which was ... heartwarming, touching, tear-jerking. I know he's incarcerated. And he did what he did. But you talking about a great father, a great man. And just seeing and hearing the conversations and being able to be there for him."

Sanders said all his players at Colorado are like his family, and he proved that by taking Horn to see his dad in prison.

Horn is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft on April 26-28 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

