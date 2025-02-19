"I can go to him straight up": When Travis Hunter opened up on his special bond with Shedeur Sanders

Travis Hunter was one of Shedeur Sanders' key teammates during their stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. Both players followed Coach Prime from Jackson State to Boulder and quickly became important players on the offense.

Shedeur and Travis both played their final collegiate campaign during the 2024 season and ended it with a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance.

Last year, Travis Hunter spoke about his bond with Shedeur Sanders on his eponymous show on YouTube. The two-way star was answering a question about keeping mental fortitude on the field. He used his relationship with the Colorado quarterback to shed light on the success they enjoyed in Boulder.

"How do y'all deal with that like, as a receiver, you're out there running every route, giving it all you got, and the ball is still not coming to you? Mentally, how do you keep going from one rep to another?," Hunter's co-host questioned.

"You just gotta do your job at that point," Hunter said. "Sundays, you go talk to the quarterback if you want to. That ain't something you want. You don't want to deal with the quarterback, the head coach, and the offensive coordinator and the quarterback coach so, you don't want those problems."

"Me and Shedeur had a good enough connection where I can go to him straight up, and he had no problem with it," Hunter continued. "But I don't know if that's going to be the case for next year."

Both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are projected to be top-three picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Thus, there is very little possibility of them ending up on the same team and continuing the chemistry they built in college.

However, on an individual level, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have solidified their legacy with the Colorado Buffaloes. The quarterback won the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, while Hunter became the first Heisman winner for the program since Rashaan Salaam in 1994.

Former NFL scout shares his thoughts on Travis Hunter attending the 2025 Scouting Combine as a CB

Travis Hunter was one of the four players from the Colorado Buffaloes to be invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. However, his invitation only limited him to being a cornerback.

Nevertheless, former NFL scout John Middlekauff believes that it is a step in the right direction for the two-way star. On Tuesday's episode of '3 and Out', Middlekauf explained the reason behind his assessment.

"I think Travis Hunter, whether he made this decision, whether Deion helped him make this decision, whoever helped him make this decision in his life, was the correct decision," Middlekauff said. "Because when you look at the wide receivers class, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle. It's all size."

"That's just not true for corners. At the end of the day, Travis Hunter, as a wide receiver prospect, he s really good. He is a first-round wide receiver prospect. But I don't view him like Ja'marr Chase. Or last year, I thought Malik Nabers was a better prospect than Marvin Harrison." (TS-17:00 onwards)

Hunter is a player of rare breed in this year's NFL draft. Even if the team that drafts him decides to utilize him as a cornerback, they can still give him opportunities to help in the running game on offense. However, it will be interesting to see if Hunter himself decides to settle with this option rather than going all-out playing on both sides of the ball.

