“I can run this sh*t”: Michigan’s Bryce Underwood seemingly takes a dig at Ryan Day’s Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood believes he can take over all of Ohio, adding some fire to the already lit Wolverines vs Buckeyes rivalry.

Underwood was the top prospect in the class of 2025 as he will compete for the Wolverines' starting quarterback job as a true freshman. Ahead of the season, Underwood shared a Day in the Life video on his YouTube channel where he conspired to take over all of Ohio, which was a slight day at Ryan Day's Buckeyes.

"We can't take over the whole Ohio," someone said to Underwood (0:01).

Underwood immediately responded:

"I can. I can run this s**t," Underwood said.

It's an interesting comment from Underwood, which will no doubt add some fire to the rivalry. He also will likely be heavily booed by Buckeyes fans when he has to go into the Horseshoe in his career.

However, Michigan hosts Ohio State this season, so Underwood won't have to face Buckeyes fans. But, there's no doubt Buckeyes fans will remember Underwood's comment from when he does play Ohio State on the road.

Michigan's Sherrone Moore praises Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood is in a competition to be the Wolverines' starting quarterback in 2025.

The true freshman played well in the spring game. Throughout spring practices, Moore has been impressed with Underwood and praised the quarterback's football knowledge and preparation.

"That he really is addicted to football, that he loves it. He loves the preparation. He loves the grind," Underwood said, via 247Sports. "To the point sometimes you gotta tell him, 'Dude, you need to get some sleep. It's not healthy.' But he loves it, man. He wants to be the best and he works at it and he's doing a really good job for us."

If Underwood does win the starting job, the expectation is that Michigan will be a more passing offense than they have been in the past few years. But Moore believes the Wolverines

"Feel like we've had a balanced attack," Moore added. "We're going to try to keep doing that and just the concepts in the way we attack defenses and the levels we attack will be a little different."

Underwood is in a quarterback battle with Jadyn Davis and Mikey Keene, but Moore will use fall camp to determine who will be the starting quarterback in 2025 in Week 1.

Michigan will open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against New Mexico.

