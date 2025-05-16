5-star Michigan QB Bryce Underwood debunks decommitment rumors by laughing at social media

Five-star recruit QB Bryce Underwood joined the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1-ranked QB in his class. However, he was not always supposed to be a Wolverine. He originally committed to LSU before switching his commitment to Michigan in November.

While Underwood has not given any indication that he plans to leave the Wolverines, rumors have started to circulate. On Wednesday, the Message Board Geniuses account on X posted a rumor that his spreading on message boards, which read:

"Rumors are circulating that Bryce Underwood is talking to LSU again. One rumor has him and his mother scheduled to visit LSU. Another is the University of Michigan is not making good on NIL, and Bryce is looking elsewhere."

While rumors have been spreading among Michigan fans, Bryce Underwood is doing what he can to quell them. On Friday, he posted on his Instagram story, debunking rumors that he wants to leave Michigan.

"Lol, yall say anything on social media."

Image taken from Bryce Underwood's Instagram story.

While it would not be the first time that an athlete lied about transfer rumors, this statement from Underwood seems pretty clear. If he is to be taken at his word, it does not seem like he will be leaving the Wolverines anytime soon.

Bryce Underwood transfer rumors come after head coach Sherrone Moore receives a two-game suspension

The timing of these Bryce Underwood transfer rumors is interesting as they come shortly after head coach Sherrone Moore was handed a two-game suspension. The Wolverines have been handling an advanced scouting scandal from 2023 around former Michigan defensive analyst Connor Stalions.

Stalions was accused of operating an advanced scouting operation in 2023 by having friends and family members attend games around the country and send him video of play signals from future Michigan opponents. Michigan was informed of the allegations in August, and the NCAA has been working with the Wolverines to find a resolution since then.

One punishment for the Wolverines was self-imposed. Sherrone Moore, who was the offensive coordinator at the time, was handed a two-game suspension next season by the university. Moore will serve the suspension in Week 3 and Week 4 next season.

During his suspension, Moore will not be able to perform team-related duties. The Wolverines are scheduled to face Central Michigan and Nebraska in those weeks. The NCAA can still punish Moore further for his involvement in the scandal. A full resolution is expected before the start of the season.

