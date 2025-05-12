CFB insider offers blunt insight on Michigan's self-imposed suspension for Sherrone Moore

Michigan's sign-stealing saga continues to make headlines even if it happened in 2023. The program recently announced that their coach, Sherrone Moore, will serve a self-imposed two-game suspension next season.

Moore will be suspended in Week 3 and Week 4, when the Wolverines face Central Michigan and Nebraska.

Some consider this move a strategy to soften the upcoming blow from the NCAA; however, whether or not the league will look through it was discussed by Joel Klatt in the latest episode of his podcast.

"Is that beneficial for Michigan? Obviously, yes, obviously yes, which is why they're trying to do it this way," Klatt said on Monday (02:30), via 'The Joel Klatt Show.' "Do I think that the NCAA is going to look through that? Yeah, you know, obviously, because it is the most self-serving way to try to get out ahead of what could be looming as it relates to a suspension coming down from the NCAA now, does? Does this hurt them?

"Yeah, obviously, folks, I keep saying this. Like the issue that we run into in this discussion is that, without rehashing all of the actual issues with sign stealing and the video evidence, which, listen, I've drawn the ire on a lot of different sides on this issue when it comes to what we're going through. Now, the problem is governance, and I've talked about this, you know, at length, in different areas, but the governance of the NCAA is so archaic and so flawed that now it's too late."

Jim Harbaugh clears his name from the sign-stealing scandal with a bold speech

During a press conference on Aug. 5, former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the sign-stealing controversy when a leaked NCAA notice of allegations draft surfaced on the internet.

Harbaugh boldly said he has raised his family on the lessons of "never lie, never cheat and never steal."

He shared that if one makes a mistake, they should apologize; however, he refused to apologize as he allegedly did not participate, nor was he aware of the things said in the allegations.

"No one’s perfect," Harbaugh said. "If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for me, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."

The controversy started when Connor Stalions reportedly went to the opposition teams' practices and noted down their signs for the players.

