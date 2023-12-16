"I can see Herbstreit and McAfee saying, I wonder if we can leverage Desmond up out of here" - Jason Whitlock reacts to College Gameday rumors

The drama surrounding ESPN's "College GameDay" has taken an unexpected turn, with Jason Whitlock offering intriguing insights into the minds of Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee.

The duo, prominent figures on the show, have allegedly contemplated using their influence to allegedly remove Desmond Howard from the cast. Whitlock's recent remarks shed light on the challenges and frustrations of discussing college sports in the age of social media.

Former Fox analyst Jason Whitlock ventured into speculative territory, suggesting that Herbstreit and McAfee might attempt a power play to influence the show's direction. He raised the possibility of leveraging Desmond Howard's position within the show's cast and said on his podcast "Fearless":

"I could see, I could see just total speculation, but I can see Herbstreit and McAfee saying, I wonder if we can leverage Desmond up out of here. If we act like we'll walk."

This bold assertion, according to Whitlock, could be an attempt to reshape the show according to their preferences, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing drama.

"GameDay": Navigating the Negative Energy

Pat McAfee's earlier expressions of frustration over audience criticism regarding his role on "College GameDay" have not gone unnoticed. Kirk Herbstreit, seemingly standing in solidarity with McAfee, made a bold statement, saying:

"If you dare even think of leaving 'College GameDay,' I'm leaving with you."

Whitlock speculated that the negative energy surrounding college sports commentary might be taking a toll on the two broadcasters.

The rumors extend to the possibility of leveraging their influence to instigate changes within the show. Whitlock said:

"Maybe they're not bad guys... maybe there's a hassle to talking about college sports in this social media age that used to not be there."

He further contemplates whether Herbstreit and McAfee are considering a strategic move to shake up the cast, allegedly by influencing the departure of Desmond Howard.

McAfee as the saving grace on the College Gameday

Whitlock delved into the dynamics of the "College GameDay" show, emphasizing the role of Pat McAfee as a source of enjoyment for Herbstreit. Speaking from an outsider's perspective, Whitlock suggested that the negative energy has been alleviated for Herbstreit due to McAfee's presence.

However, "GameDay" dynamics, particularly the prominence of Lee Corso, are highlighted as potential discomfort factors. Whitlock points out that the show's direction might be a cause for concern for Herbstreit and McAfee, leading them to contemplate their influence over the cast.

"This isn't as much fun as it used to be... And it makes it a little less fun," Whitlock said, reflecting on the challenges and dynamics within the show.

The Michigan-Jim Harbaugh saga and Desmond Howard's defense of Michigan against Pete Thamel's criticism are cited as additional stressors, making Herbstreit question the overall enjoyment of the show.

As rumors and speculations continue to swirl around the fate of "College GameDay," Jason Whitlock's insights provide a glimpse into the potential tensions within the show's cast.

Whether Herbstreit and McAfee genuinely consider leveraging their influence to bring about change remains uncertain. However, Whitlock's analysis adds a new dimension to the unfolding drama, leaving fans and industry insiders anticipating the next chapter in the "College GameDay" saga.

